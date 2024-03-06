German Tourists' Favorite Destinations Are Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Holbox
EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, the state of Quintana Roo arrives at the International Tourism Fair, ITB Berlin in Germany. With a strong presence on this international platform, the Mexican Caribbean aspires to captivate attendees with its unparalleled services. From its paradisiacal beaches to its rich cultural heritage, this destination will invite visitors to discover a unique place where nature and history merge to create a singular experience.
Germany emerges as a relevant market for the Mexican Caribbean, evidenced by travel statistics from 2023. Of the 268,586 German travelers who visited Mexico, 55.68% (149,559) chose to arrive directly at Quintana Roo. Prominent destinations within the state, such as Playa del Carmen with 27.8%, Cancun with 18.8%, Holbox with 17.7%, and Tulum with 16.2%, topped the preferences of German tourists. This data underlines the relevance of Germany as a key market for the Mexican Caribbean, with a significant flow of visitors opting to explore the wonders Quintana Roo offers.
For this reason, with more than 50,000 km² of land and 12 internationally renowned destinations, the Mexican Caribbean arrives at ITB Berlin to present a range of tourist options that will delight all visitors. From the vibrant city of Cancun to the charm of Playa del Carmen, the paradisiacal Isla Mujeres and Cozumel, the magical town of Bacalar, the historic Chetumal, and the tranquil island of Holbox, each place offers a unique experience.
"The Mexican Caribbean is the perfect choice to enjoy summer all year round. Our destinations offer a wide range of options designed to satisfy the preferences of every type of tourist, allowing them to experience unforgettable vacations in all possible forms, from practicing water sports to immersing themselves in Maya culture. Alongside exceptional gastronomic offerings and various events throughout the year, Quintana Roo presents itself as a perfect option promising a rich and unforgettable experience", states Andrés Martínez, Director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council.
German tourist’s behavior in Quintana Roo during 2023
During 2023, the Mexican Caribbean attracted a notable number of German tourists, with an impressive 78.8% visiting the destination for the first time. The average stay was 10.1 nights, with an average travel group size of 2.3 people. Of the total, 63.4% chose to travel with a partner, 14.3% did so with family members, and 11.5% decided to venture alone. Regarding travel motivations, 80.3% of German tourists sought to enjoy the sun and the beach, 5.5% leaned towards adventure activities, and 4.7% opted for a romantic honeymoon.
The novelties of Quintana Roo to captivate German and European tourists in 2024:
The magic of Ichkabal and Parque del Jaguar:
The upcoming inauguration of the Ichkabal archaeological zone, located 40 km from Bacalar, will set a milestone in the tourist offerings of the Mexican Caribbean, becoming the most dazzling attraction, combining history, aesthetics, and grandeur in one place. This historical treasure, which will open next August, represents an ancestral Maya city and the historical epicenter that once led a pre-Hispanic civilization.
On the other hand, Parque del Jaguar in Tulum, which will open soon, will offer 2 kilometers of new trails to explore Maya remains, viewpoints, beach access, a restored lighthouse, a museum of Maya culture, and a birdwatching tower.
New projects that upgrade the hotel standard:
The Mexican Caribbean is also preparing for an exciting chapter in its tourism evolution, with new openings that will expand the portfolio of services for tourists. Among them, Aldea Nizuc stands out, a megaproject in Cancun's hotel zone, which will include a 5-star hotel, condominium resort, a wellness center, a commercial plaza, and an auditorium for events.
Additionally, major hotel chains will inaugurate new resorts, such as AVA Resorts at kilometer 22 of the hotel zone in Cancun, one of the most ambitious projects of the RCD Hotels group, with a capacity of 1,622 rooms, all with ocean views, 17 restaurants and bars, and a spa spanning over 90,000 square feet. Three new openings by the Hyatt Group are planned: Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island with 400 rooms, and Dreams Grand Island with 660 rooms, all in Cancun. The latter is scheduled for the end of the year. These additions promise to enrich the tourist experience in the region further, offering a variety of top-notch accommodation options.
World-class sporting events:
In 2024, the sporting event offerings in the Mexican Caribbean promise to be more diverse than ever, covering disciplines ranging from athletics to golf. One of the calendar highlights will be the BUPA Championship from March 21st to 24th in Tulum. This event marks the beginning of the PGA TOUR Americas season in the region and is the only PGA TOUR Americas tournament organized in Mexico. Other exciting sports events will include L'Etape by Tour de France on June 16th in Cancun and the Ironman and Grand Fondo NY in Cozumel, scheduled for November.
Entertainment for every taste:
Fun, entertainment, and adventure also have their place on the agenda for 2024. Among the highlights is the 11th Edition of the Platino Awards, which will take place on April 20th at Xcaret Park in the Riviera Maya. Additionally, big concerts such as Los Cafres on March 14th, Jonas Brothers on April 30th, Diego el Cigala on May 4th, and Mago de Oz on July 5th, among others. These will add rhythm and excitement to the region's music scene. There will also be relevant events like the Travesía Sagrada Maya 2024 on May 17th and 18th; the Whale Shark Festival 2024 in Isla Mujeres at the end of July; and the challenging Xplor Bravest Race 2024, a 5 km race through land, water, mud, and caves with over 40 obstacles in the Riviera Maya at the end of September.
Undoubtedly, summer in the Mexican Caribbean is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a dream vacation enriched by this destination's extensive offerings for every type of tourist. Furthermore, Berlin's broad and diversified air connectivity ensures that no detail is overlooked during the stay, guaranteeing unforgettable vacations.
