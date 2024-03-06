MO Stream Team and partners lead North St. Louis County Trash Cleanup March 23

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Everybody deserves to live in a cleaner community and have access to quality water. Picking up trash where we live will also stop it from ending up in our waterways.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Missouri Stream Teams is joining forces with several conservation partners to lead the One Dumpster at a Time North County Cleanup 2024 on Saturday, March 23 from 9-11 a.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The cleanup efforts will take place at multiple sites in North St. Louis County.

MO Stream Teams, Beyond Housing, and Greenway Network are pooling resources to make this cleanup event possible. Trash bash activities will center on the following areas: the communities of Castle Point, Spanish Lake, and Wellston.

Volunteers of all ages and experience levels are welcome. A site supervisor will be present at each clean-up location to provide participants with trash bags and gloves and lead the clean-up efforts of the chosen site. Volunteer litter bashers will also get free t-shirts to take home and enjoy a free breakfast. Participants should also dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a water bottle.

Participation in the One Dumpster at a Time North County Cleanup 2024 is free, but online pre-registration is preferred at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48V. Participants should also choose their preferred cleanup location.

Sponsored by MDC, Missouri Stream Teams are composed of people with an interest and a passion for Missouri streams. They organize chapters locally and work to improve the health of our waterways through litter cleanups, water quality monitoring, public education, and stream advocacy. To learn more about the organization, go to www.mostreamteam.org/.