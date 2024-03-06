Submit Release
CT DoAg

03/05/2024

Agricultural Businesses Encouraged to Apply to Exhibit in CT Building at The Big E

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is now accepting vendor applications for the agricultural booth spaces inside the Connecticut Building at the 2024 Big E. The Connecticut Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at The Big E in West Springfield, MA. The 17-day annual event will take place September 13-29, 2024, offering farms, small agricultural businesses, and agricultural non-profit organizations based in Connecticut the opportunity to market their products and promote their services.

 

“The visibility of participating in the CT Building at The Big E enables Connecticut agricultural businesses to reach more than 1 million fairgoers each year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This exposure has increased sales both during, and after the fair for participating entities and led to greater consumer awareness regionally of CT Grown farm products available for purchase.”

 

Eligible entities include agricultural businesses, non-profits, and other entities with an agricultural mission to showcase the diversity of Connecticut agriculture to over one million attendees who come through the Connecticut Building. Connecticut Day will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and Harvest New England Day will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024.

 

The application deadline for the agricultural spaces is March 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Visit www.ctgrown.gov for more information or click here to apply.

 

Licensed Connecticut farm wineries wishing to sell wine by the glass are encouraged to apply herefor consideration. Those applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on April 12, 2024.

 

For questions regarding this opportunity, please contact Rebecca Eddy at Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov or Erin.Windham@ct.gov.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

 


FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov
860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov


