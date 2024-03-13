Sylvie Beljanski

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, a nonprofit based in New York dedicated to finding natural solutions to fight cancer, and Nanjing University, a prestigious institution renowned for its research excellence and collaborations with leading organizations to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge, announce the release of a groundbreaking research review highlighting the remarkable efficacy of two plant extracts, Pao pereira, and Rauwolfia vomitoria. The Pao pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria extracts used for those studies were sourced from Maison Beljanski.

The study was published on February 29, 2024, in EC Nutrition (ECNU), a scientific journal focusing on nutrition, diet, and the palatability of foods and their applications. It reveals that these extracts employ multiple pathways to effectively combat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. BPH can cause problems such as a weak urine stream or having to urinate a lot all day and throughout the night, says WebMD.

"It's estimated that more than 80% of men will develop prostate cancer by age 80. Therefore, early detection and appropriate treatment can significantly improve outcomes. Research on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) illuminates the path towards better understanding and effective solutions, especially when the approach is natural and has no side effects," says Sylvie Beljanski, Founder and President of The Beljanski Foundation.

BPH is a serious and painful condition. Side effects from the prescription drugs available may cause adverse symptoms. According to WebMD, some BPH medications can affect blood pressure and cause fatigue, along with symptoms like dizziness, fainting, and headaches, while also potentially lowering sperm count in men.

"Pao pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria plant extracts are remarkably effective for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), the prostate enlargement associated with aging. Men with BPH suffer from urinary problems, quality of life issues, and an increased risk of prostate cancer. The Pao and Rauwolfia extracts exert multiple anti-inflammatory effects that resolve BPH without the side effects associated with BPH drugs," says Dr. John Hall, The Beljanski Foundation Research Director.

The studies discussed in the paper show that these extracts are very effective at reducing BPH. They work in several ways, not only targeting the NFκB pathway but also improving hormone balance and inducing autophagy. This multi-faceted approach means the extracts are more successful at treating an enlarged prostate, offering better patient outcomes.

Despite it being common for many men, the effects of the extracts demonstrate that BPH is reversible. The EC Nutrition article says, "Recent research from Dr. Jun Yan's laboratory at Nanjing University, sponsored by The Beljanski Foundation, shows that both extracts are also remarkably effective for BPH in an animal model: the androgen imbalance seen in older men is corrected, the prostate is reduced to normal size, and the inflammatory condition is directly suppressed."

