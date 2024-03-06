Johnny Rockets Adds Brand-New Cookie Jar Shake to Iconic Hand-Spun Shake Menu

All-American Brand Reaches into the Pantry for Cookie Lover’s Dream

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. and known for its extravagant shakes, today announces the latest addition to its lineup, the Cookie Jar Shake. Available nationwide at participating locations through May 31, the new shake is a decadent chocolate shake made with real ice cream, OREO®️ Cookie pieces, and Chocolate Chip Cookies, crowned with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, OREO®️ Cookie pieces, Chocolate Chip Cookie crumbles, and a tempting chunk of Chocolate Chip Cookie.

“Extravagant shakes are part of what makes Johnny Rockets such a special brand experience,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Fans seek out Johnny Rockets for our hand-spun, over-the-top shakes and we are thrilled to get back to our roots with the unveiling of the ultimate Cookie Jar Shake with a partner like OREO®️.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO® is the world’s favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates , Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO .