Introducing A Friend at Home: North County Premier Boutique Home Care Agency
A Friend at Home joyfully announces its grand opening as North County’s latest boutique-style home care agency.
Our aim is to redefine home care by offering personalized services that not only address the physical needs of our clients but also enrich their lives emotionally and socially.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Friend at Home joyfully announces its grand opening as North County’s latest boutique-style home care agency, committed to delivering unmatched support and companionship to seniors and those requiring assistance, all within the comforts of their own homes.
— Ashley Van Den Kerkhof
At A Friend at Home, we recognize the significance of preserving independence and dignity while receiving the necessary care and attention for a gratifying life. Our mission is simple yet profound: to provide compassionate, individualized care that empowers individuals to embrace life to the fullest, surrounded by the familiarity and warmth of their own home.
Setting ourselves apart from conventional home care agencies, A Friend at Home adopts a boutique approach, ensuring every client receives personalized services tailored to their distinct needs and preferences. Our team of skilled caregivers undergoes thorough training and screening to provide exceptional assistance with daily activities, medication management, companionship, and more. We believe in nurturing genuine connections and fostering trusting relationships with our clients and their families, ensuring that each interaction is meaningful and enjoyable.
“We are thrilled to introduce A Friend at Home to the North County community,” says Ashley Van Den Kerkhof, Founder and CEO of A Friend at Home. “Our aim is to redefine home care by offering personalized services that not only address the physical needs of our clients but also enrich their lives emotionally and socially. We provide a unique approach that clients have likened to a blend of a caregiver and personal assistant. With our dedicated team, caregivers provide excellent care in the home, while our back office supports clients with administrative tasks, such as appointment coordination, research, and making calls, allowing families to focus on what truly matters. Our commitment is to hire only caregivers whom we would welcome into our own homes to take care of our families. At A Friend at Home, we prioritize staying local and small enough to understand the needs of each client and caregiver.”
Whether it’s assistance with household chores, meal prep and planning, transportation to appointments, assisting with grooming, or simply offering companionship and conversation, A Friend at Home is here to extend a helping hand and brighten each day with genuine care and support. We firmly believe that everyone deserves to age gracefully in the comfort of their own home, and we are honored to be part of their journey.
For those seeking compassionate and dependable home care services in Carlsbad and the surrounding areas, A Friend at Home is now welcoming new clients. To discover more about our services or schedule a consultation, please visit http://afriendathomecare.com or reach out to us at (760) 932-4884.
About A Friend at Home:
A Friend at Home is a local, boutique-style home care agency situated in Carlsbad, California, devoted to delivering personalized and compassionate care to seniors and individuals in need. With a dedication to enhancing quality of life and promoting independence, our experienced caregivers provide customized services tailored to each client’s unique needs and preferences. At A Friend at Home, we aspire to be more than just caregivers – we are trusted companions, offering support, comfort, and companionship every step of the way.
Ashley Van Den Kerkhof
A Friend At Home Care
+1 760-932-4884
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram