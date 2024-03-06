New Novel "The Thanks You Get" Explores Human Behavior and the Power of Choices
Unraveling Fate: A Journey of Discovery and RedemptionUNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned attorney and author Corey B. Collins invites readers on a captivating journey of self-discovery and moral exploration in his latest novel, "The Thanks You Get." Through the eyes of protagonist Hank Goodman, Collins delves deep into the complexities of human behavior and the driving force behind people's actions.
Set against the backdrop of South Florida's vibrant landscape, "The Thanks You Get" follows Hank Goodman, a seasoned public relations executive, as he becomes entangled in a mystery involving one of the region's wealthiest men, Benjamin Beasley, and an old college acquaintance, the enigmatic Sonia Santamaria. Together, they embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind Beasley's long-lost brother, Barnaby, while navigating a series of unexpected challenges along the way.
At its core, Collins' novel explores the intricate dynamics of families and the enduring bonds that connect individuals, regardless of circumstance. Through thought-provoking narrative and vivid characterizations, "The Thanks You Get" prompts readers to reflect on the concept of coincidence and the innate inclination of individuals to pursue what they perceive as the "right thing" in their lives.
"I wanted to create a story that not only entertains but also challenges readers to confront fundamental questions about human nature and the choices we make," says Collins. "Through Hank's journey, I hope to inspire readers to reconsider their own perspectives on fate, morality, and the interconnectedness of our lives."
In addition to his literary pursuits, Corey B. Collins is a respected attorney based in Miami, Florida, with a passion for philanthropy and community engagement. He holds degrees in Government and Spanish from the University of Notre Dame and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. Collins is actively involved in various charitable endeavors, including serving as the chair of the board of directors of the James B. Collins Memorial Fund, Inc., and as a board member of the St. John Community Development Corporation.
Outside of his professional commitments, Collins is an avid runner, having completed multiple marathons and half-marathons. He is also the author of the critically acclaimed short story collection "Rhythm and Hues – Twenty-Three Stories of Hardship and Hope."
"The Thanks You Get" is available now, offering readers a captivating exploration of human nature and the enduring power of choice.
