Systemic metabolic depletion of gut microbiome undermines responsiveness to melanoma immunotherapy

Recently, Olekhnovich et al (2023) identified consistent stool metagenomic biomarkers associated with melanoma immunotherapy efficacy using community-accepted methods of taxonomic and functional annotation. In contrast, this study used advanced bioinformatics techniques such as genome-resolved metagenomics, strain profiling, comparative genomics, and metabolic reconstruction to refine and develop the proposed concepts. Together, these efforts aim to better understand the biological mechanisms underlying the influence of the gut microbiota on the regulation of antitumor immunity.

The results outlined above have not only demonstrated how specific characteristics of the human gut microbiota influence immunotherapy outcomes but have also opened up the intriguing possibility of their transferability. The phenomenon of transmission of the responder phenotype by “fecal matter” suggests the potential involvement of specific microbial species, a combination of species, or microbial derivatives that can be isolated and used as adjuvants to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapeutic treatments. However, despite the large number of published studies and meta-analyses on this topic, the global scientific community still struggles with an incomplete understanding of the complex biological mechanisms underlying gut microbial regulation of the immune system in the context of cancer immunotherapy ( Limeta et al, 2020 ; Lee et al, 2022 ).

Cutaneous melanoma is a type of skin cancer that has become increasingly common in recent decades. It is the 17th most common cancer worldwide, the 13th most common cancer in men, and the 15th most common cancer in women, according to the World Cancer Research Fund ( https://www.wcrf.org ). Despite the increasing incidence of the disease, survival and quality of life for patients have been significantly improved by novel approaches and tailored drugs ( Switzer et al, 2022 ). Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICTs) have made significant advances, resulting in durable remissions in more than 50% of patients with metastatic melanoma ( Larkin et al, 2015 ). However, treatment can be associated with side effects such as dermatitis, colitis, hepatitis, antibody-related thyroid dysfunction, and in some cases, pneumonia ( Horvat et al, 2015 ; Roy & Trinchieri, 2017 ; Wolchok et al, 2017 ; Robert et al, 2019 ). Studies are underway to identify specific host or tumor characteristics that may serve as predictors of patient response to ICT therapy, thereby improving immunotherapy outcomes.

Results

Identify differences between R and NR groups across datasets Metagenomic data are compositional, which limits the use of statistical methods directly without any transformations (Gloor et al, 2017). A number of methods have been developed to represent compositional data in the Cartesian space. In this study, the following data analysis protocol was used. The Songbird approach was used to generate the ranking differentials, which describes the log fold change of MAGs’ relative abundance associated with the immunotherapy outcome variable (Morton et al, 2019). It is important to note that Songbird does not provide P-values, making it difficult to estimate statistical significance using this approach alone. To overcome this limitation, the Qurro method (Fedarko et al, 2020) was used to calculate log ratios based on the ranked MAG features. Standard statistical methods can estimate obtained log ratio values that condense multiple microbial traits into a single value, similar to alpha diversity indexes. This method is useful for ecological modeling and statistical evaluation because it allows results to be interpreted in the context of ecological “states” without requiring separate hypothesis tests for each MAG. It also allows tracking changes in microbiome composition over time, facilitating the identification of transitions between different ecological “states.” Identification of MAGs associated with immunotherapy outcomes was performed according to the outlined protocol. Using the Songbird approach, genomes associated with R and NR groups were identified individually for each dataset. MAGs with an absolute differential value > 0.3 were selected for further analysis. As a result, the log ratios of the relative abundances of the selected MAGs showed a clear statistically significant difference (see Fig 3A; Wilcoxon rank-sum test adj. P < 0.001). Furthermore, the calculated log ratios depended on both response and donor variables in the FMT datasets (Table S3; ANOVA, adj. P < 0.01). FMT responders showed statistically significant increased log ratio values compared with FMT nonresponders, which was confirmed by additional statistical tests (Wilcoxon rank-sum test Baruch et al, 2021 adj. P < 0.001, Davar et al, 2021 adj. P < 0.001). The log ratio–based measure presented shows the state of the microbiome in the context of immunotherapy and assesses the evolution of recipient samples over time (Fig 3B). In addition, FMT responders had statistically significantly increased log ratio values before fecal transfer compared with FMT nonresponders. Notably, this effect was reproducible in both FMT datasets (Wilcoxon rank-sum test, for Baruch et al, 2021 adj. P < 0.01, for Davar et al, 2021 adj. P < 0.01). Figure 3. Metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) biomarker discovery and characterization. (A) Log ratio plots of selected feature data obtained with Songbird and Qurro software using non-fecal microbiota transplantation datasets. MAG features with a differential value > 0.3 were selected as the numerator, whereas MAGs with a differential value < −0.3 were selected as the denominator for the log ratio calculation. Statistical evaluation of log ratios using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test shows significant differences between the R and NR groups, with unadjusted P-values shown. All adjusted P-values were < 0.001. (B) Log ratio plots of selected feature data obtained with Songbird and Qurro software using fecal microbiota transplantation datasets. Log ratio values were clustered on the recipient variable and plotted according to time points: one line corresponds to one recipient. The recipient’s lines are colored according to their affiliation with a particular donor. (C) Phylogenetic tree based on AA sequences of identified MAG biomarkers obtained with OrthoFinder. Tree branches are color-coded according to taxonomic annotations at the phylum level. The inner ring links MAG biomarkers to the R or NR group, whereas the outer ring indicates the dataset numbers where the biomarker was discovered. (D, E) OrthoFinder-generated phylogenetic trees based on Faecalibacterium (D) or Bifidobacterium (E) MAGs and references. Leaf colors correspond to different genome sets, and additional bar graphs show the dataset numbers where the biomarker was found.

Discovery of consistent MAG biomarkers linked to the immunotherapy outcome Using the genome sets identified in the previous analysis step, a list of 137 consistent MAG biomarkers was identified (see the Materials and Methods section). Of these, 84 MAGs were associated with positive immunotherapy outcomes (R biomarkers), whereas 53 were associated with negative outcomes (NR biomarkers). These MAGs belonged to six phyla with the following distribution: Firmicutes (38 negative, 65 positive), Bacteroidetes (7 negative, 9 positive), Actinobacteria (1 negative, 8 positive), Proteobacteria (5 negative, 1 positive), Verrucomicrobiota (2 negative, 0 positive), Desulfobacterota (0 negative, 1 positive) (Table S4). Notably, five MAGs—including two Bifidobacterium adolescentis, one unclassified Bifidobacterium, Gemmiger qucibialis, and Barnesiella intestinihominis—identified as R biomarkers in six studies. In contrast, NR biomarkers, such as Akkermansia sp004167605 and Scatavimonas sp900540275, were reproducible in no more than four datasets. The phylogenetic tree generated by OrthoFinder using all MAGs sequences is shown in Fig 3C. The obtained biomarker sets were further validated using machine learning methods. The application of machine learning models using stool metagenomes to predict and/or classify various human disease states has not yet been widely adopted in clinical practice. This may be because of insufficient sample size for model training and the overall complexity of the data, which is characterized by sparsity and high inter-individual variability. In addition, combining datasets to improve classification quality is complicated by the “batch effect,” that is, the classification quality on an independent dataset not used in training is likely to be unsatisfactory. In this case of the melanoma immunotherapy data, a random forest (RF) classifier using MAG relative abundance values directly did not yield reproducible predictions between datasets according to out-of-dataset cross-validation (six datasets used for training, one used for testing), supporting the above thesis (ROC AUC = 0.54 ± 0.17; Fig S2A). However, using log ratios obtained using MAGs with absolute differential values > 0.3 significantly improves prediction (633 out of 680 samples; ROC AUC = 0.91 ± 0.06, Wilcoxon rank-sum test P = 0.001; Fig S2B). Obviously, the interpretation of this model is challenging because of its use of specific MAG features to classify each dataset. We can assume that the objective biological difference between the R and NR groups within each dataset is described by a different set of features, united by a similar biological meaning. However, the practical usefulness of such a model is questionable. Perhaps the log ratios determined on the basis of representative sets of features common to all datasets will help to solve this problem. It should be noted that NR biomarkers cannot be a good choice for constructing log ratios because they cannot characterize a meaningful number of samples (491 out of 680). Using bacterial features with <−0.3 Songbird differential specific to each dataset and 84 common R biomarkers allows the quality of prediction to remain as high (630 out of 680 samples; ROC AUC = 0.89 ± 0.09, Wilcoxon rank-sum test P = 0.71; Fig S2C). The results obtained may indicate the presence of bacteria that are more common in R patients but not in NR patients. We have previously shown that the common feature of NR patients may be the presence of opportunistic species in the stool metagenome (Olekhnovich et al, 2023). Obviously, the set of these abnormal species may be different in each case. Figure S2. Machine learning evaluation of gut microbiome structure differences between R and NR. (A) Random forest ROC curve obtained using the metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) abundance table with relative abundance values. (B) Logistic regression ROC curve obtained using Songbird log ratios with an absolute Songbird differential value > 0.3. (C) Logistic regression ROC curve obtained using the Songbird log ratio obtained using MAG biomarkers of the positive immunotherapy outcome and MAG with a Songbird differential value < −0.3.

Strain-specific features of Faecalibacterium and Bifidobacterium MAGs linked to the melanoma immunotherapy outcome Interestingly, 30 out of 1,422 MAGs with the level of nucleotide identity <98% were taxonomically annotated as Faecalibacterium spp. Eleven Faecalibacterium prausnitzii strains were associated with positive immunotherapy outcomes in six out of seven datasets, whereas 19 had a neutral status according to the biomarker discovery protocol. To gain deeper insights, the phylogenetic tree encompassing all 30 Faecalibacterium MAGs was reconstructed along with reference genomes of Faecalibacterium species inhabiting the human gut. As an outgroup, we included the genome sequence of Subdoligranulum variabile DSM 15176. The results are shown in Fig 3D. All MAGs, including the 11 biomarker MAGs, were distributed among different clades within the tree. This could be attributed to the high plasticity of the genomes of F. prausnitzii species, suggesting that these MAGs likely belong to different phylogroups. Furthermore, our phylogenetic analysis revealed that three R biomarker MAGs, namely, SRR13068846.48_sub, SRR16554759.1, and ERR6279651.33 belong to the species Faecalibacterium duncaniae (strain F. prausnitzii P9123, which despite its name belongs to the F. duncaniae group (Tanno et al, 2022). It is noteworthy that only the F. duncaniae clade did not contain neutral MAG biomarkers. The final set of nonredundant MAGs included 12 MAGs assigned to the Bifidobacterium genus. These MAGs showed different associations with immunotherapy outcomes. Specifically, five of them were classified as R biomarkers (ERR6279678.43, ERR6243879.30, ERR6279683.39, ERR6231548.21, and ERR6275661.39), one (SRR13068824.40) as a NR biomarker, whereas the remaining six were not included in the list of 137 MAG biomarkers. The taxonomic classification of these six MAGs is as follows: ERR6279678.43 and ERR6243879.30 were classified as B. adolescentis, ERR6231548.21 as Bifidobacterium longum, ERR6275661.39 as Bifidobacterium bifidum, SRR13068824.40 as Bifidobacterium angulatum, and ERR6279683.39 was assigned to the Bifidobacterium spp. without clear species annotation. To clarify the species identity of ERR6279683.39 MAG, the phylogenetic tree was reconstructed including all 12 MAGs and reference genomes of Bifidobacterium species inhabiting the human gut. As an outgroup, we used the genome sequence of Gardnerella vaginalis UMB0386 and obtained the results shown in Fig 3E. The analysis revealed that MAG ERR6279683.39 and, unexpectedly, MAG ERR6243879.30 occupied positions on the tree between branches related to the B. adolescentis group and the B. longum group. This observation prompted us to further test the bifidobacterial MAGs for chimeric assembly by GUNC (Orakov et al, 2021). Although both MAGs passed the test based on “pass.GUNC” in the output file, a closer examination of the output files in the “gene_calls” and “diamond_output” folders revealed that for MAG ERR6279683.39, 695 genes were assigned to the B. longum, and almost the same number, 571 genes, were assigned to the B. adolescentis. Based on this, we believe that MAG ERR6279683.39 may indeed be a chimeric MAG, which probably explains its intermediate position on the tree between two species. As for MAG ERR6243879.30, there were 895 genes assigned to the B. adolescentis and 237 genes assigned to the B. longum. This indicates a possible contamination in this MAG, which could explain its placement outside the branch of the B. adolescentis group.

Functional assessment of MAG biomarkers of the melanoma immunotherapy outcome The annotation of the MAG biomarkers involved the use of various functional databases, including CAZy (carbohydrate-active enzymes, http://www.cazy.org), KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes, https://www.genome.jp/kegg), and MetaCyc (https://metacyc.org). This comprehensive annotation effort resulted in the assignment of 218 CAZy categories, 5,111 KEGG orthologous groups (KOG), and 3,676 MetaCyc Reactions (RXN). Derived functional profiles are available in Tables S5, S6, and S7. PERMANOVA analysis was performed to understand the relationship between the gene categories in MAG biomarkers and the phylum and immunotherapy response variables. The results indicated that the abundance of all studied gene categories in MAG biomarkers was linked to both the phylum and immunotherapy response variables. Specifically, the content of KOG and RXN were significantly linked to the phylum and response variables, whereas CAZy categories profiles were also linked to the phylum, but the relationship with the response variable was at a lower significance level. Detailed results of these analyses are presented in Table S8. Additional statistical tests showed that the abundance of the KEGG and MetaCyc gene groups increased in the R biomarkers. However, there were no significant changes in the CAZy categories in any of the biomarker groups (Fig S3). Notably, the Bacteroidetes MAGs tended to increase the number of CAZy categories in the R group (Fig S4; Wilcoxon rank-sum test, adj. P = 0.07). In addition, the Bacteroidetes MAGs R group showed an enrichment in glycoside hydrolase (GH) families compared with NR (Wilcoxon rank-sum test, P = 0.006). Specifically, only R biomarkers such as Bacteroides ovatus (N CAZy = 123; GH = 70), Bacteroides xylanisolvens (N CAZy = 109; GH = 64), and Bacteroides uniformis (N CAZy = 92) were observed. Among the top five MAGs with the highest number of CAZy categories and GH families were B. ovatus (N CAZy = 78; GH = 56), Bacteroides nordii (N CAZy = 74; GH = 41), and Parabacteroides distasonis (N CAZy = 73; GH = 45). The complete list of Bacteroidetes MAGs containing CAZy categories can be found in Table S9. Furthermore, when analyzing the number of genes at the phylum level, only Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes showed a statistically significant difference in the number of KEGG and MetaCyc gene groups, as shown in Fig S4. In addition, Fig S5 shows a two-dimensional visualization based on nonmetric multidimensional scaling of functional profiles. Figure S3. Number of different functional categories across metagenome-assembled genomes and biomarker groups. In addition, P-values are presented using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with false discovery rate correction for multiple testing. Figure S4. Diversity of functional categories across metagenome-assembled genome biomarker groups stratified by phyla. In addition, P-values are presented using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with false discovery rate correction for multiple testing. The results are obtained using different databases: (A) CAZy (B) KEGG (C) MetaCyc databases. Figure S5. Nonmetric multidimensional scaling biplots show two-dimensional representation of multidimensional functional profiles of metagenome-assembled genomes. The plots correspond to the specific databases used for functional profiling. metagenome-assembled genome assignments to specific phyla are color-coded. R or NR biomarkers are indicated by different types of dots. Using Fisher’s exact test and applying false discovery rate (FDR) corrections for multiple testing, we successfully identified specific gene groups that distinguish functional categories among MAG biomarkers. Specifically, we found 41 KOG and 63 RXN categories that showed significant differences (Table S10; adj. P threshold < 0.05). Notably, all of these identified gene groups were up-regulated in the R biomarkers. To gain an understanding of the pathways distinguishing different biomarker groups, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The results of this analysis revealed that seven KEGG modules, six KEGG pathways, and four MetaCyc pathways associated with amino acid (AA) and cobalamin biosynthesis were significantly up-regulated in the R biomarker group (see Fig 4A). It is worth noting that according to MetaCyc-based GSEA analysis, the PWYG-321 mycolate biosynthesis pathway appeared to be up-regulated in the R group. Interestingly, mycolate is an exclusive component of the cell wall of mycobacteria. We further investigated this finding and translated the PWYG-321–related reactions (RXNs) into the Enzyme Commission (EC) nomenclature, followed by mapping to the KEGG database. This analysis revealed that the resulting ECs were related to ko00061: fatty acid biosynthesis pathway (Fig S6). Thus, we considered the initial observation related to the mycolate biosynthesis pathway to be an artifact of the analysis. Figure 4. Functional differences between metagenome-assembled genome biomarker groups. (A) Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) results, where the x-axis represents GSEA analysis statistics and the y-axis represents false discovery rate–adjusted P-values for identified functional categories. GSEA statistic values take only positive values because identified pathways are only associated with immunotherapy response (R group) but not with negative outcome (NR group). The metabolic pathway names are transcribed within the figures. (B) Bacterial genera containing genes associated with differentially abundant KEGG and MetaCyc functional pathways. The x-axis indicates the total number of defined gene groups, whereas the y-axis corresponds to bacterial genera. Genera belonging to bacterial phyla are highlighted in color. In addition, we explored the relationship between MAG biomarkers and the aforementioned immunotherapy-relevant pathways. The results of this analysis, shown in Fig 4B, highlighted the top five genera that contained the highest number of gene clusters from these pathways. These genera were Faecalibacterium, Blautia, Bacteroides, Bifidobacterium, and Ruminococcus.

Amino acid and cobalamin auxotroph/prototroph balance linked to the immunotherapy outcome From our results, it is clear that the pathways related to the biosynthesis of AAs and cobalamin show consistent GSEA results across different gene sets. However, what piques our interest is to explore the contribution of both producers (prototrophs) and consumers (auxotrophs) of these vital compounds to the outcome of melanoma immunotherapy. Our research used gapseq and flux balance analysis to identify AA prototrophs and auxotrophs. The list of target AAs included L-arginine, L-asparagine, L-cysteine, L-glutamine, L-histidine, L-isoleucine, L-leucine, L-lysine, L-methionine, L-phenylalanine, L-proline, L-serine, L-threonine, L-tryptophan, L-tyrosine, and L-valine. Notably, our PERMANOVA results revealed a statistically significant association between the distribution of AA prototrophs and auxotrophs and both strain and response variables (adj P < 0.01; Table S11). Further statistical analysis revealed that the frequency of AA prototrophy events was higher in positive immunotherapy outcomes, whereas AA auxotrophy events were more frequent in negative immunotherapy outcomes (Wilcoxon rank-sum test, adj. P = 0.01; Fig S7A). Fisher exact tests were used to identify specific auxotrophy/prototrophy events associated with different MAG biomarker groups. The results obtained indicate that L-proline prototrophy is significantly increased only in R biomarkers, whereas L-tryptophan, L-leucine, and L-isoleucine auxotrophy are significantly increased in NR biomarkers. At lower significance levels, this trend persists, particularly with the absence of increased AA auxotrophy in R biomarkers and no increase in prototrophy in NR biomarkers (Table S11). A visual representation of the distribution of AA auxotrophic/prototrophic events is shown in Fig 5A. Figure S7. Assessment of amino acids and cobalamin axotrophy/prototrophy in MAG biomarkers. (A, B) Amount of AA (A) or cobalamin (B) prototrophs and auxotrophs in metagenome-assembled genome biomarker groups. In addition, P-values are presented using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with false discovery rate correction for multiple testing. Figure 5. Distribution of AA auxotrophs/prototrophs and cobalamin/short-chain fatty acid biosynthesis genes in metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) biomarkers. (A) Bar graph showing the distribution of predicted auxotrophy/prototrophy for specific AAs or the number of gene groups involved in cobalamin biosynthesis. The bacterial genera are defined on the x-axis. (B) Distribution of cobalamin biosynthesis genes across MAG biomarkers, with the bacterial genera plotted on the x-axis. (С) Distribution of short-chain fatty acid biosynthesis genes among MAG biomarkers, stratified by specific pathways. The x-axis indicates bacterial genera, and the y-axis indicates genes involved in acetate, butyrate, or propionate biosynthesis. As gapseq did not identify the cobalamin biosynthesis pathways within the biomarker MAG sets, KOGs belonging to the cobalamin biosynthesis KEGG modules (M00924, M00122) were selected for further analysis. In addition, gene groups encoding cobalamin-dependent enzymes (N = 40) and transporters (N = 6) were included in our analysis. According to the ANOVA, the distribution of cobalamin-related genes (biosynthesis, dependent, and transporters) was subsequently associated with both strain and immunotherapy response variables (Table S12). Further statistical analysis revealed an increase in the number of cobalamin biosynthesis genes in the R biomarkers, whereas the number of genes encoding cobalamin-dependent enzymes remained unchanged between the different MAG biomarker groups (Fig S7B). Fisher’s exact test results indicated an increase in the occurrence of 15 cobalamin biosynthesis genes and 1 cobalamin-dependent enzyme gene in positive MAG biomarkers (Table S12). By mapping to the KEGG database, we identified KOGs associated with the cobalamin biosynthesis modules M00924 and M00122 (Fig S8). A visual representation of the distribution of cobalamin-related genes among the MAG biomarkers is shown in Fig 5B.