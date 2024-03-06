European Solidarity Corps: volunteering at ecovillage in Italy open to Ukrainians

The EU-funded ‘European Solidarity Corps’ invites volunteers from Ukraine to spend 24 weeks between 1 April and 30 September 2024 at the Ecovillage Torri Superiore in Ventimiglia, Italy.

Ecovillage Torri Superiore is a 30+ years old community and cultural centre in western Liguria, next to the French border. The volunteers will spend their time in an open “family” of adults and children.

The volunteers’ tasks will focus on the non profit-making aspects of the Ecovillage activities. They will share the daily chores, like farming, cooking and cleaning, with the other staff and residents. They will also have the chance to propose activities related to their country of origin (films, photos, debates) and offer a personal presentation about their background.

The volunteers will live at the Ecovillage in two private apartments with individual or shared bedrooms. All meals will be prepared by the cooperative and available in the dining area at fixed times.

The ideal volunteer should have a deep interest in ecology and sustainability-related topics, willingness to share a part of his/her daily life with the resident community and guesthouse guests, mental openness to meet new situations and people and flexible approach to work. He/she should also be willing to learn basic Italian to communicate with non-English speakers.

The deadline for application is 17 March.

Find out more

Press release