Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,722 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: Lviv to host film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone in Lviv, Western Ukraine, to take part in the documentary film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’.

The event will take place from 12 to 26 March in Lviv, at Gorikhoviy Cinema Centre, Volodymyra Velykogo 14-A st.

The festival will introduce viewers to a series of films of the same name by the Ukraïner creative group and demonstrate the EU’s support for Ukrainian culture in the challenging times of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Entrance is free.

On 12 March, the festival will open with a screening of the film Culture in the time of war. Museums, produced by Ukraïner with EU support. The following days of the festival will present films from the series Culture in the time of war for the west, north east, west, and south of the country respectively.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: Lviv to host film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more