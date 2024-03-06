Ukraine: Lviv to host film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone in Lviv, Western Ukraine, to take part in the documentary film festival ‘Culture in Time of War’.

The event will take place from 12 to 26 March in Lviv, at Gorikhoviy Cinema Centre, Volodymyra Velykogo 14-A st.

The festival will introduce viewers to a series of films of the same name by the Ukraïner creative group and demonstrate the EU’s support for Ukrainian culture in the challenging times of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Entrance is free.

On 12 March, the festival will open with a screening of the film Culture in the time of war. Museums, produced by Ukraïner with EU support. The following days of the festival will present films from the series Culture in the time of war for the west, north east, west, and south of the country respectively.

