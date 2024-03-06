Apply for the Media Blend Hackathon in Sarajevo to present your ideas on business sustainability!

The 2024 Media Blend event will take place in Sarajevo on 19-21 May and focus on business models for media projects in regions facing democratic challenges.

During the hackathon, 10 teams will have three days of creative problem-solving and collaboration with media professionals, which will allow them to develop their project ideas and compete for a €15,000 prize pool.

The format will bring together media experts, managers, freelancers, and journalists from newsrooms and media start-ups across Europe. Individuals and teams of 2-4 people can apply if they have a project idea relevant to freedom of expression within one of the main categories: analytics and monetization, media research and data analytics, or content production and distribution.

Candidates will take part in five ideation sessions from 15-30 March, where they will pitch their ideas and shape them with the help of experts. The final group of participants will be selected in April.

Successful candidates will receive mentorship and ideation support for product development, networking opportunities, as well as kick-off grants of €5,000 to support sustainable media projects and access to the 2024 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival in Sarajevo on 22-24 May 2024.

Applications are open to participants and organisations based in EU Member States, the Western Balkans, Moldova and Ukraine. The deadline to apply is 10 March.

Media Blend is an annual hackathon event for journalists across Europe co-funded by the European Union and partners.

