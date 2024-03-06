Orion Governance and Meta IQ Services Ink Partnership Agreement to Heighten the Data and AI Programs at Federal Agencies

Collaboration Aims to Jointly Promote and Implement Orion Governance’s Cutting-edge Data Fabric Solutions Within Federal Agencies.

San Mateo, California, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance Inc. , an Information Intelligence Company and provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), a self-defined data fabric, has entered into a partnership agreement with Meta IQ Services, Inc., a data and AI solutions company. This collaboration aims to jointly promote and implement Orion Governance’s cutting-edge data fabric solutions within federal agencies.

This partnership grants Orion Governance access to Meta IQ Services' expertise and strategic delivery partner ecosystem within the federal government sector. Together, they aim to demonstrate how EIIG can empower federal agencies to expedite the implementation of crucial initiatives such as the Federal Data Strategy, Evidence-based Policymaking, Open Government Data programs, and emerging Generative AI use cases.

Matthew Chelap, President, and CEO of Meta IQ Services, expresses his admiration for Orion Governance's innovative active metadata and data governance solutions, stating, "By harnessing EIIG’s comprehensive data fabric capabilities, we can better serve our customers in the federal government and streamline their data management and AI endeavors."

Niu Bai, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Orion Governance, emphasizes the significance of Meta IQ's involvement in their federal program. "We highly appreciate the value that Meta IQ and their extensive partner network bring to our federal initiatives," Bai comments. "Through collaborative efforts, we can assist federal agencies in establishing a unified and trustworthy data foundation for their AI initiatives. This includes facilitating data discovery, access, and consumption, expediting modernization projects, and establishing an automated data governance framework."

About Meta IQ Services

Meta IQ Services are experts at engineering, deploying, and supporting the Orion Governance Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) for US Federal (Civilian, Defense, and Intel) clients. Our team of delivery partners and “ahead of the curve” clients consider Orion EIIG to be the World’s Most Powerful Self-Defined Data Fabric”, which unleashes the power of active metadata to greatly improve both Federal information technology and government mission outcomes. Meta IQ Services is the first for profit venture owned and managed by the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation and is committed to the tribe’s goals of economic self-sufficiency, new job creation, and tribal member education and career development. Our strategic delivery partners include Exceed Corporation, Data Crossroads, and Wen Strategy Consulting. www.metaiqservices.com

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a vendor/technology agnostic platform that provides the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/A automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology. Key use cases include cloud migration/modernization, automated data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany and India. www.oriongovernance.com

Attachments

Sarah Morgan Orion Governance 510-213-5852 sarah.morgan@orionic.com