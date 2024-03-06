Sword Group | Confirmation of 2023 Annual Performance - Reassessment of organic growth outlook 2024 - 2028

Consolidated Revenue: €281.6m (i)

Organic Growth: +19% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.3% (i)

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)



ANALYSIS



Our organic growth for 2023 exceeded our budget forecasts by four percentage points, a significant result which reflects our dynamic expansion. Initially projected at 15%, our organic growth reached 19% (i).



During the second half of the year, our cash collection was particularly strong. Taking into account our portfolio of treasury shares, our cash position increased significantly, from €15.8 million at 30 June 2023 to €32.6 million at 31 December 2023.





OUTLOOK



Our revised business plan for 2024-2028 forecasts annual organic growth of around 15%, with stable profitability of close to 12%.



We will be presenting a detailed strategic plan at our SFAF meeting on 7 March in Paris. Based on these projections, we expect to achieve revenue in excess of €320 million by 2024, continuing our organic growth dynamic.



Dividend



Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €1.7 per share





Agenda



25/04/24



2024 First Quarter Revenue



29/04/24



Annual Shareholders Meeting



2023 Accounts



