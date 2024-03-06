City of Crestview, FL, Grows OpenGov Partnership to Expand Asset Management

City leadership will be able to use the system to schedule preventive maintenance, helping extend the longevity of City assets both old and new.

WAUWATOSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to improve its asset management work by expanding efforts to include aging infrastructure and inform CIP efforts, the City of Crestview, FL, was in need of a modern solution. The City already had a strong partnership with OpenGov for asset management, and, after surveying its options, decided to expand that partnership.Located in the Florida panhandle about an hour from Pensacola, the City of Crestview is a historical town that has been home to the Florida National Guard for many years. Given the City's history, it contains a lot of aging infrastructure, including over nine parks, a wastewater treatment plant, and over 40 facilities. In addition, the City has been growing rapidly, leading to increased complexity in deciding how to prioritize between managing new and aging assets. To navigate these challenges, the City was looking for a solution that could help it determine where to allocate limited resources. After in-depth research, the City decided to grow its partnership with OpenGov, expanding the use of Cartegraph Asset Management to other areas and uses within the City.With the increased adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Crestview is poised to undergo a transformative shift in how it manages its assets. City leadership will be able to use the system to schedule preventive maintenance, helping extend the longevity of City assets both old and new. The City will also benefit from Cartegraph Asset Management's seamless integrations, including its integration with GIS and 331 software. Further, the data in the new system will enable robust reporting on the overall progress of CIP and asset conditions, something that was not previously possible.The City of Crestview, FL, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.