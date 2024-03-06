From Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia

Submit Release
AZERBAIJAN, March 6 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Tunisian people, my sincerest expressions of congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness, wishing you every success and blessing in your high functions.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express our firm determination to continue working together to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and foster the existing cooperation relations between our two countries for the good of our two brotherly peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of our highest consideration and respect.

 

Kais Saied

President of the Republic of Tunisia

