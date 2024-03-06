The Hemophilia Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $19.4 Billion By 2028 Ata CAGR Of More Than 8% As Per The Business Research Company's Hemophilia Global Market Report 2024

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

LONDON, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Hemophilia Global Market Report 2024, the hemophilia market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. With the hemophilia market size expected to increase from $12.59 billion in 2023 to $13.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, the sector is experiencing significant momentum. Looking ahead, the hemophilia market is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8%.



Driving Factors

Growing investment efforts in hemophilia care are anticipated to be a key driver behind the market's expansion. These efforts encompass financial allocations, research and development initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure enhancements aimed at advancing hemophilia treatment and management. By improving access to treatment, particularly in developing regions, investment efforts are expected to increase the patient pool and expand the market size. For example, initiatives like the Pathway to Cures (P2C) venture philanthropy investment fund, introduced by the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) in September 2022 with an initial funding of $3.5 million, are dedicated to driving transformative advancements in inheritable blood disorders.

Learn More In-Depth On The Hemophilia Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemophilia-global-market-report

Key Players and Innovations

Major players in the hemophilia market, including Kedrion S.p.A., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Pfizer Inc., are at the forefront of developing innovative treatments and therapies. For instance, Sanofi S.A.'s launch of ALTUVIIIO for hemophilia in February 2023 marked a significant milestone in the industry. Approved by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ALTUVIIIO offers once-weekly dosing and the potential to maintain regular to near-normal factor activity levels, significantly reducing bleeding compared to previous prophylaxis treatments.

Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

In addition to product innovation, strategic acquisitions and collaborations are driving growth in the hemophilia market. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited's acquisition of Nimbus Therapeutics LLC for $4 billion in February 2023 exemplifies this trend. By strengthening its late-stage pipeline and expanding its portfolio across multiple indications, Takeda is well-positioned to sustain growth and enhance patient impact.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

North America emerged as the largest region in the hemophilia market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Market segmentation includes:

Type: Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C, Other Types Treatment: Replacement Therapy, Hemostatic Agents, Desmopressin, Gene Therapy, Other Treatments End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users





Get A Free Sample Of The Global Hemophilia Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12905&type=smp

Leveraging Market Insights

Stakeholders in the hemophilia market can leverage comprehensive market insights to drive strategic decision-making and capitalize on emerging opportunities. By understanding market dynamics, identifying unmet needs, and fostering innovation, companies can:

Develop targeted therapies and treatment solutions tailored to specific patient populations

Expand market reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations

Enhance patient access to treatment, particularly in underserved regions

Navigate regulatory requirements and compliance standards to ensure product efficacy and safety

Stay abreast of industry trends and competitive developments to maintain a competitive edge





Hemophilia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the hemophilia market size, hemophilia market segments, hemophilia market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-culture-tests-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model