Windsor Elementary School Explores Maine Seaweeds with a Little ‘Kelp’ From Their Friends

Windsor Elementary School educators Kristel Anuszewski and Jana Diket recently collaborated with Maine Sea Grant, Chef Andrew Wilkinson from North Coast Seafoods, and other Maine businesses to bring seaweed to the classroom and cafeteria.

Since the fall of 2023, both educators have been engaged in professional learning and other efforts to bring the sea inland to their community. Why seaweed? Seaweed farming and harvesting is considered to be “regenerative” and “sustainable” as it requires zero input for growth, no chemicals, fertilizers, or pesticides are needed–only providing benefits for the ecosystem and human health. It plays an important role in combating climate change by dampening wave energy and protecting coastal shorelines, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing the effects of ocean acidification by raising the PH, and supplying oxygen to ocean waters. Seaweed is also locally sourced, delicious, and one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.

Seaweed farming and wild harvest also help diversify Maine’s marine economy. It’s a great opportunity and source of income for fishermen and others during the winter season, enabling year-round employment opportunities.

On January 16th, 2024, Windsor Elementary students explored and identified a variety of seaweeds that grow in the Gulf of Maine, and engaged in pressing and other art-related activities. These activities were followed by culinary arts on January 18th with Chef Andrew and his delicious “Seaweed-ish Meat(less)balls,” containing sugar kelp from Maine’s waters. Students also explored a variety of products like seaweed salad and kelp burgers, donated by Atlantic Sea Farms (Biddeford, Maine), as well as a variety of “wild” harvested seaweed products like kelp crunch, seaweed tea, seasonings, generously donated by Maine Coast Sea Vegetables (Hancock, Maine).

Soon after trying the meatballs with Chef Andrew in the morning, Isaiah, an initially skeptical 6th-grader, raised his hand and shared “I didn’t think I would like them, but I really do; may I change my choice for lunch?!”

Chef Andrew shares the story of his recipe–an innovation for seaweed–the Seaweed-ish Meatball with students in the Windsor Learning Commons. Chef Andrew prepares his meatball recipe. A seaweed identification station Keri Kaczor arrives with seaweed buckets at WES. Students engage in learning about Maine’s Atlantic Seafarms seaweed harvesting program.

Although this event primarily engaged 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, all students were offered this option for lunch on January 18th. Windsor School Chefs Missy Parsons and Kara Bailey served up Seaweed-ish Meatballs with pasta and marinara. Chef Ron Adams of Maine Farm and Sea Cooperative, and Chef Mike Flynn, the Director of Student Nutrition Services, Somerville, Maine, stopped in with some Maine marinara with tomatoes sourced from Maine growers– delicious! There was also a special meal option, a kelp burger, served to faculty.

Principal Heather Wilson (left) and Kristel Anuszewski (right) enjoy Chef’s Seaweed-ish Meatball recipe. Missy Parsons (WES school head cook), Chef Andrew Wilkinson (guest seaweed chef for the day at WES), Kristel Anuszewski (WES teacher and event organizer), Keri Kaczor (Maine Sea Grant, UMO), Chef Mike Flynn (RSU#12 Director of Student Nutrition Services), and Kara Bailey (WES kitchen assistant) Kristel Anuszewski (WES Librarian and STEM teacher) and Jana Diket (middle school science and social studies teacher)

Prior to this collaboration, Anuskewski and Diket introduced their students to seaweed curriculum and activities, and kindergarten through 8th grade students all helped decorate the hallway in preparation for the events. Fish and seaweed adorned the walls, fabric hung from the ceiling with silhouettes of sea-life, creating a magical “seaprise” and experience for all. An intertidal ocean mural with seaweed and other creatures was also on display, built by the 7th and 8th grade students.

Diket plans to continue this work by installing a saltwater tank in her classroom, and both teachers plan on taking students on a field trip to the sea in the spring.

Keri Kaczor, Maine Sea Grant, shared, “It is wonderful to see educators and food service staff at Windsor Elementary collaborate to provide high-quality, hands-on science, art, and nutritional experiences for their students. It’s also a gift to have Maine’s seaweed industry and Chef Andrew generously commit their time, expertise, and products to this effort.”

For more information, please reach out to Kristel (kanuszewski@svrsu.org) or Jana (jdiket@svrsu.org).

This story was submitted by Windsor Elementary School through our Maine DOE Good News Submission form. To submit a story, please fill out the form here.