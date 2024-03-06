Hilltop Boilers Donates Books to all 3rd Graders in Maine RSU #57 During Read Across America Week
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup donates “How to Tap a Maple” book to every 3rd grade classroom along with an activity book for every child in Maine's RSU #57.
It's absolutely thrilling to witness the excitement and curiosity that children exude while learning and reading. The way their eyes light up as they decipher a new word or concept.....”WATERBORO, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited to kick off Read Across America in style! This week, Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup had the incredible opportunity to donate “How to Tap a Maple” activity books to every third grader in RSU #57. RSU #57 encompasses the six towns in Maine of Newfield, Limerick, Waterboro, Shapleigh, Lyman and Alfred. All 207 students will benefit from these books as they continue to enhance their reading skills while learning about how Pure Maine Maple Syrup is made.
“How to Tap a Maple” is a charming tale by Maine author Stephanie Mulligan. The story follows Luke and Layla on their maple syrup making adventure with their grandpa, a perfect fit for the maple season. Stephanie Mulligan collaborated with Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup to write the accompanying activity book that students will use to reinforce the educational concepts in the book. Stephanie founded McSea books, an award winning book publisher who produces titles that captivate the essence of New England while encourage hands on learning.
Nestled in the southern Maine town of Newfield, just two hours from Boston, MA and 50 minutes from Portland ME, Hilltop Boilers is your ultimate destination for maple lovers. With our beautiful sugarhouse, visitors are amazed at the beautiful array of our award winning maple syrup. We stock a massive inventory of everything maple- syrups, sauces, maple treats, and a nice selection of maple books. Hilltop Boilers trademarked Maine Maple Weekend many years ago and looks to have thousands of visitors to our sugarhouse, store, and farm over the 2024 maple sugaring season.
RSU #57 is a large school district in southern Maine with nearly 3,000 students. Under the direction of superintendent Stephen Marquis and Curriculum Coordinator Mary Bellavance, this reading project will be distributed to all third grade teachers as Read Across America Week is celebrated.
“It's absolutely thrilling to witness the excitement and curiosity that children exude while learning and reading. The way their eyes light up as they decipher a new word or concept, or the joy that spreads across their faces when they finally understand a difficult concept is truly contagious. It's a reminder of the endless possibilities and potential that young minds hold! We are so excited to be able to donate these books to so many young kids as they eagerly learn about making maple syrup on the farm,” said Michael Bryant, co- owner Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup.
To learn more about Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup please visit: https://hilltopboilersmaplesyrup.com/
Editor’s Note: To request an in-person, or phone interview with Michael or Jennifer Bryant, owners of Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup, please email hilltopboilersmaple@gmail or call 207-793-8850.
Michael or Jennifer Bryant
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
+1 207-793-8850
hilltopboilers@myfairpoint.net
