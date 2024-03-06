Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan selects the HBox Enhanced Virtual Care platform to advance patient care
EINPresswire.com/ -- HBox, the leading virtual care solutions provider to specialty practices, today announced that Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan has selected the recently launched HBox Enhanced Comprehensive Virtual Care solution to improve patient care and streamline patient engagement. The practice will leverage tools such as the HBox Mobile App Connect™ the industry’s first truly patient-centered chronic care management app with an AI Intelligent Task Engine that records health readings, enhances engagement, manages medication adherence, and collates medical information. Providers will also have access to the HBox cloud-based Virtual Specialty Care Portal to monitor patients and make clinical decisions where needed. The platform is condition-focused in trying to meet the healthcare needs of patients.
“To continue providing the best possible care to our patients, we needed a virtual care solution that could remotely monitor their pulmonary disease and obstructive sleep apnea,” said Donald Knox, Practice Administrator at Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan. “We are excited to partner with HBox to enhance both chronic and episodic care management. HBox’s advanced capabilities will allow us to focus on our patients with close to zero disruption to our existing clinical workflows, ultimately improving patient health outcomes.”
“We’re excited to partner with Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan as it becomes one of the first clinics in the nation to activate our recently launched Enhanced Comprehensive Virtual Care solution,” said Mohammed Ali, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of HBox. The solution allows Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan to connect with their patients remotely, monitor vital conditions, take preventative action, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, HBox longer-term is in a position to provide the full ecosystem of third-party services for Pulmonary patients including services from DMEs and Pulmonary Rehab partners, as well as Medication Fulfillment and Sleep Center service providers.”
About HBox
HBox’s end-to-end virtual care solution helps specialty practices generate new revenue while saving time and resources. We help our customers through the entire chain—from enrollment to care delivery to reimbursement. With our best-in-class technology and passionate care team, practices can now customize workflows to perfectly align with their specific needs. HBox’s solution is also designed to be accessible and cost-effective for practices of all sizes.
To learn more about HBox’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit HBox Virtual Care.
Brendan Belpo
“To continue providing the best possible care to our patients, we needed a virtual care solution that could remotely monitor their pulmonary disease and obstructive sleep apnea,” said Donald Knox, Practice Administrator at Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan. “We are excited to partner with HBox to enhance both chronic and episodic care management. HBox’s advanced capabilities will allow us to focus on our patients with close to zero disruption to our existing clinical workflows, ultimately improving patient health outcomes.”
“We’re excited to partner with Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan as it becomes one of the first clinics in the nation to activate our recently launched Enhanced Comprehensive Virtual Care solution,” said Mohammed Ali, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of HBox. The solution allows Pulmonary Clinics of Southern Michigan to connect with their patients remotely, monitor vital conditions, take preventative action, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, HBox longer-term is in a position to provide the full ecosystem of third-party services for Pulmonary patients including services from DMEs and Pulmonary Rehab partners, as well as Medication Fulfillment and Sleep Center service providers.”
About HBox
HBox’s end-to-end virtual care solution helps specialty practices generate new revenue while saving time and resources. We help our customers through the entire chain—from enrollment to care delivery to reimbursement. With our best-in-class technology and passionate care team, practices can now customize workflows to perfectly align with their specific needs. HBox’s solution is also designed to be accessible and cost-effective for practices of all sizes.
To learn more about HBox’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit HBox Virtual Care.
Brendan Belpo
HBox
+1 914-535-1676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn