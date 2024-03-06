Furniture fair seeks to promote VN wood industry potential globally

VIETNAM, March 6 - HCM CITY — The 2024 Ho Chi Minh Export Furniture Fair (HawaExpo 2024) that opened in HCM City on Wednesday seeks to underline the strengths of Việt Nam’s wood and handicrafts industry in the international market and get new customers.

Simultaneously being held at two venues, the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7 and White Palace Phạm Văn Đồng in Thủ Đức City, it has attracted more than 500 exhibitors who have set up 2,500 booths.

For the first time the annual expo has a “Create Hall” dedicated to design and creativity in the furniture industry.

Vietnamese businesses account for 80 per cent of it, and prominent Southeast Asian handicraft brands, furniture design and innovative technology-based companies, suppliers and service providers account for the rest.

The fair includes a gala dinner, B2B matching, seminars, factory visits, and other activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said the wood industry has always been one of Việt Nam’s pivotal economic sectors.

“Enterprises in the industry have focused on enhancing product quality and strengthening brand value to gain a firm foothold in large markets such as China, the US, Europe, and Japan and expand the presence of the Vietnamese wood and forestry products to 160 countries and territories.”

Exports of wood and timber products declined for the first time ever in 2023 to US$14.47 billion, a 15.4 per cent decrease.

But there were positive signs in January, with exports topping $1.49 billion, a 72.5 per cent increase year-on-year, Thắng said.

Hawa Expo 2024 would be “an effective trade promotion event, providing opportunities for wood industry enterprises to introduce new products and technologies in wood processing and manufacturing, and promoting the industry brand and products internationally, expanding export markets, contributing to the stable and sustainable development of Việt Nam’s wood processing industry and timber trade.”

Addressing the opening, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Quốc Trị said to achieve the export target of $15 billion this year, a year-on year increase of 6 per cent, the forestry sector needs to continue its efforts and implement fundamental solutions in technology innovation, raw material utilisation, production, and product distribution.

The fair would help the industry “regain its growth momentum,” he said.

Nguyễn Quốc Khanh, chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA) and also the Viforest Fair Co., Ltd, set up by five wood processing industry associations (VIFOREST, HAWA, BIFA, DOWA, and FPA), the fair’s organisers, said there were three missions for the fair from the outset.

“Firstly, the fair prioritises trade promotion and showcases the wood and handicraft products of Việt Nam. Secondly, it contributes to the industry’s transition from OEM production to developing uniquely designed products (ODM) to enhance the value of ‘Made in Vietnam’ products.

“And finally, relentless innovation and creativity drive HawaExpo to pioneer a professional, modern and efficient trading event, affirming the true strength and potential of Việt Nam’s wood and handicrafts industry.”

HawaExpo will run until Saturday and is expected to receive over 25,000 visitors from 100 countries and territories. — VNS