Work starts on new biomass fuel plant with Japanese partner in Tuyên Quang

VIETNAM, March 6 - TUYÊN QUANG — Authorities of northern Tuyên Quang province and Japan’s Erex JSC kicked off the construction of the Erex Sakura Tuyên Quang biomass fuel plant on March 6.

The ceremony marked a significant step forward for the project, which will occupy a 3.3ha site and have a total investment of over VNĐ478.8 billion (US$20.4 million). Once operational in 2025, it is produce 150,000 tonnes of biomass pellets and 150,000 tonnes of wood chips per year.

The project is anticipated to contribute to addressing issues like environment pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while promoting the sustainable development of biomass energy industry in Tuyên Quang.

Honna Hitoshi, President and Representative Director of Erex JSC, said the project contributes to realising Việt Nam's net emission reduction policy, providing stable electricity and meeting economic development needs of Việt Nam and Tuyên Quang in particular.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Sơn urged departments and agencies to work closely with the investor to step up the plant construction

Tuyên Quang now boasts 20 active projects involving 17 foreign investors, with a total investment exceeding $340 million. It also benefits from the support of numerous international partners, with the Japanese groups extending their involvement in 25 projects across health care, education and the environment, with a combined value of over $1.4 million. — VNS