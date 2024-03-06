932nd Airlift Wing supports global partnerships

Published March 5, 2024

By 932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

A C-40 from the 932nd Airlift Wing recently provided distinguished visitor airlift in support of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Feb. 16-18. The conference’s objective was to serve as a meeting place to discuss and seek the peaceful resolution of global security issues and to integrate through enduring commitments to our international partners. MSC assembles more than 450 high-profile and senior decision-makers as well as thought-leaders from around the world.

Located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, with a total force of more than 1,100 personnel, the Air Force Reserve's 932nd Airlift Wing trains, equips, and employs C-40C aircraft airlift to fly senior civilian and military leaders worldwide and is the only Air Force Reserve with that flies the C-40. The wing comprises the 932nd Maintenance Group, 932nd Medical Group, 932nd Mission Support Group, 932nd Operations Group, Wing Staff Agency, 73rd Airlift Squadron, and other subordinate squadrons.