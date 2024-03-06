Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,731 in the last 365 days.

REGISTER NOW: File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in March and April 2024

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 4 (10 counties) on April 29, 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners throughout March and April. Training sessions are available in-person and virtual for attorneys and judicial partners in all counties and approved for CLE credit.

Track 4 counties include Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Vance, and Warren counties. Learn more about eCourts

File & Serve (eFiling) Training Sessions

eFiling allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. Attorneys filing cases in eCourts counties are required to do so via File & Serve.

Training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person for attorneys and judicial partners (probation officers, hospital filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services). On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. eFiling sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney or judicial partner may attend any session. The training sessions are approved for CLE credit:

Portal Training Sessions

Portal allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to access case information online. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. The virtual training sessions are approved for CLE credit:

More Information and Resources

Learn more about eCourts with these resources and information:

The Judicial Branch is excited for eCourts to launch in Track 4, and we remain committed to making this monumental transition as seamless as possible for all involved. For any eCourts application questions, please visit the eCourts hub at NCcourts.gov/eCourts or email eCourts@nccourts.org.

On behalf of the Judicial Branch, thank you for your support of the eCourts initiative and for your service to North Carolina’s legal community.

Additional Information

You just read:

REGISTER NOW: File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in March and April 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more