Media Statement from Prosperity Now ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Marisa Calderon, president and CEO of Prosperity Now

WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is a statement from Marisa Calderon, president & CEO of Prosperity Now, ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address:

“Prosperity Now looks forward to President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, and we are intently focused on the administration’s continuing efforts to address the country’s growing wealth divide.

“On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order directing the federal government to ‘pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all.’

“Indeed, the Biden administration has taken many steps to bolster racial equity in the economy, including increased focus on addressing systemic barriers to homeownership and starting a business.

“And, while these are steps in the right direction, we still have a long way to go to build an economy that is just, fair and free from structural racism.

“To that end, we call on President Biden to advocate for policies aimed at fostering systemic change. These include enhancing housing opportunities, reforming the tax system to ensure fairness, promoting universal financial stability, facilitating entrepreneurship among marginalized communities, and advocating for quality jobs with livable wages and benefits.

“By prioritizing these areas, the administration can continue its journey toward a more equitable economy, where all individuals, especially those from low-income and underserved backgrounds, can prosper with fairness and dignity.”

Background:

Child Tax Credit

• Congress should pass legislation that improves a policy that works for children and families all over the United States. The current bipartisan tax agreement will help millions of families.

Taxing Wealthy Individuals

• The IRS, with billions of dollars in new funding from Congress, has launched a sweeping crackdown on wealthy individuals and corporations. We must fight to protect this funding and ensure everyone is paying their fair share.

Housing

• The U.S. continues to have an affordable housing crisis. To tackle this housing crunch and close the racial homeownership gap, we must make massive investments in housing including creating more homes, making housing more affordable for renters and homeowners, and making homeownership more accessible for first-time home buyers.

Good Jobs

• Ensure people with low incomes, women and communities of color have access to quality jobs where workers are treated and compensated fairly in the workplace.

• Small businesses are key drivers of the economy and can provide good jobs in their communities. We must make sure that entrepreneurs have the resources they need to open, grow and thrive.

Care Economy

• Paid Family Medical Leave - A national paid family and medical leave program would allow for workers to earn a percentage of their pay while they take time off work.

About Prosperity Now

Since 1979, Prosperity Now (formerly CFED) has been a persistent voice championing economic opportunity, innovating outside of and beyond existing systems to build power for all communities. We advance racial and ethnic economic justice by investing in bold new ideas, and we work deeply at both the grassroots and national level to impact the entire ecosystem. By setting goals for our economy and following through with targeted approaches based on need, we are equipped to drive forward and cement big structural solutions. Learn more at www.prosperitynow.org.