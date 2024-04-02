Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Nebraska
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Kearney, NE.KEARNEY, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Kearney, NE. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Kearney Autism Center will be Lighthouse’s third center in the state of Nebraska. The Kearney center is slated to open in summer of 2024 and will provide autism services to 25 families and create over 35 new jobs in the area.
Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grows, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them. Lighthouse Autism Center services will bring ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Autism Diagnostic Testing, Virtual Parent Training, Pre-academic Learning, and much more to the Kearney, Nebraska community.
Colin Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Autism Center noted, “2024 will bring many exciting things for the Lighthouse organization, including the opening of our first centers in Nebraska. With my family originally from the Cornhusker State, this initiative hits close to home for me; I can’t think of better place for Lighthouse to continue its mission of bringing the highest quality ABA therapy services to communities that need them.”
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse is the Midwest’s leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. Founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse has a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska that offer ABA therapy, speech therapy, parent training, school-readiness programs, social skills groups, and diagnostic testing.
At Lighthouse, ABA therapy takes place in a natural, play-based environment where children are immersed in imaginary spaces and can naturally explore their interests, because we know children learn best when they are having fun. With a comprehensive approach to autism treatment, each center offers a variety of services, including Lighthouse Fusion®, a one-of-a-kind approach to speech therapy that provides children with greater opportunity for speech development. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. By Fusing speech therapy directly into a child’s daily programming, learners are making greater progress, faster.
Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
