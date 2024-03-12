Lil Art House: Creative Art Studio officially opening in Lake Charles on March 8th
A haven for upcycled art and artists of all skill levels right here in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Art House
Lil Art House, a visionary hub for sustainable creativity proudly announces its grand opening! More than an average art studio, this new Lake Charles gem can be found at 5250 Lake Street Suite E and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 12pm-5pm. The Lil Art House welcomes individuals (6 years and older) as well as large groups to create memories and masterpieces using mostly recycled materials. The grand opening on Friday, March 8th will be an open house lasting from 10am-8pm where you explore the space and create a piece with 10% off.
Geographically unique, recycled art studios like the Lil Art House are found more often in larger metropolitan areas like New Orleans, Houston, and New York. “We wanted a local space that was serene and therapeutic but also bolstered creativity” – Leslie Abrahams, owner. Anyone looking for new and exciting to do in Lake Charles can walk-in any day during normal hours and transform trash into treasures.
Large groups can also book ahead for birthdays, showers, girls’ night out, and more. Pricing includes all materials and depends on age and choice of 2 different sized canvas’.
Christy Blalock, local known artist, is partnering with founder and friend, Leslie Abrahams to create this dynamic space for the community. Both ladies are excited to produce an environment that provokes and inspires a passion they have in common – art! Abrahams is a local gal with a large family that all reside here in Lake Charles. Blalock, also a local, has an art degree from McNeese State University and worked as an art teacher for over a decade. They share a dream and a passion and have worked hard to bring their vision to life.
Visit lilarthouse.com for more information and to book ahead of time.
Follow the Lil Art House on Facebook @LilArtHouse:CreativeArtStudio and Instagram @LilArtHouseLC
About the Lil Art House
Lil’ Art House is an interactive art studio providing Lake Charles with a place for people to come together, make memories, and have affordable fun. We cater to all age ranges from children to adults and accommodate all levels of artistic ability from beginners to accomplished artists.
Lil’ Art House promotes upcycling materials to better our environment all while providing a therapeutic atmosphere to teach our customers a new way to express their creativity.
Come on in and create with us! Nothing feels quite like creating your own masterpiece.
