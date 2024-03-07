Dara Lynn Freytag Promoted to Partner at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Dara Lynn Freytag, Partner, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

“Dara Lynn is not only an excellent lawyer, but a deeply trusted advisor to individuals, families, and business owners. She is an incredible asset to our firm and our clients.” ” — Melissa Sydney, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers Partner

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is proud to announce that Dara Lynn Freytag, J.D., LL.M. has been promoted to Partner in the firm. Dara Lynn joined the firm in 2014 and counsels clients on sophisticated estate planning, business planning, taxation, and estate and trust administration. She is certified as an Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designee by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC).

“Dara Lynn is not only an excellent lawyer, but a deeply trusted advisor to individuals, families, and business owners,” says Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers partner Melissa Sydney. “She is an incredible asset to our firm and our clients.”

Prior to joining Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, Dara Lynn was an associate with a boutique trusts and estates firm in Weston, MA. She is a graduate of Tufts University (B.A.), Suffolk University Law School (J.D.), and Georgetown University Law Center (LL.M. in Taxation). While in school, Dara Lynn began her legal career working in the Norfolk County Probate and Family Court and in the Estate and Gift Tax Division of the Internal Revenue Service in Boston.

Dedicated to giving back to her community, Dara Lynn serves on the Board of Directors of Marisa’s Mission, leads a Hingham Girl Scout Troop, and maintains a strong connection with her alma mater as well as the Tufts Lawyers Association. Dara Lynn is active in the estate planning community, having served as a member of the Boston Bar Association’s Trusts & Estates Steering Committee, and she is currently serving as Chair of the Boston Estate Planning Council’s Seminars & Webinars Committee. Dara Lynn, an avid outdoor enthusiast, climbed New Hampshire’s forty-eight “4,000 footers” and completed several triathlons and endurance events, and she is currently training to run the 2024 Boston Marathon in support of Marisa’s Mission.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Estate Planning & Administration, Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Taxation, Real Estate, Family Law, and Hospitality Law. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.