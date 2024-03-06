Globalia Logistics Network launches a new web app to promote easy communication among its members

Globalia Logistics Network, an exclusive network of more than 215 reliable freight forwarders worldwide, creates a new web app designed to elevate the member experience and foster seamless global connections. The newly introduced web app empowers Globalia members to effortlessly connect with agents spanning over 215 cities worldwide, all at their fingertips through their mobile devices.

“This innovative platform redefines the way logistics professionals collaborate, facilitating swift and efficient communication between members and partners. This is yet another significant stride in Globalia’s digital evolution,” says Antonio Torres, President and Founder of Globalia Logistics Network.

Globalia’s web app ensures members can stay connected on the go, enabling them to manage their partnerships and logistics operations from the convenience of their mobile devices. Instant access to the emails and contact numbers of agents across more than 130 countries enables members to instantly connect with their partners. They will be able to locate freight forwarders in specific cities, streamlining the process of finding reliable partners in key locations.

Additionally, members have the flexibility to update and edit their profiles, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information for effective collaboration within the network. Globalia’s web app also features with a News Section, for members to stay informed with the latest updates of their partners, industry trends and network developments.

Mr. Torres further commented, “Globalia Logistics Network continues to prioritize the needs of its members. This state-of-the-art web app represents a significant step forward in enhancing communication, efficiency, and collaboration within the network.

Attachment