Holmes Dental Company Introduces New QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+

Holmes Dental Company

Holmes Dental Launces New QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade

WILLOW GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holmes Dental Company is excited to announce the release of our newest QYK-SET Powder, the QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+. This innovative shade is a slightly darker Pink and now available in various sizes and kits, providing dental practitioners with more options for their patients.

This addition to the QYK-SET Powder line is in response to the valuable feedback from Holmes Dental Customers. Holmes Dental understands the importance of meeting the evolving demands of dental practices, and the introduction of Pink+ demonstrates the commitment to delivering high-quality products that exceed expectations. "Pink+ looks more natural in the patient's mouth, says Heidi one of our loyal customers"

The QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+ is a game-changer in the dental industry. It offers a beautiful and natural-looking pink shade that is perfect for creating realistic and aesthetically pleasing dentures and dental restorations. This new shade is formulated with the same high-quality ingredients to ensure durability and longevity.

Holmes Dental is thrilled to introduce the QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+ to our customers and understand the importance of providing dental practitioners with top-of-the-line products, and this new shade is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation."

The QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+ is now available for purchase on our website and through our authorized distributors. With its versatile sizes and kits, dental practitioners can easily incorporate this new shade into their practice and provide their patients with the best possible results. For more information about this product and other offerings from Holmes Dental Company, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Holmes Dental Company is dedicated to providing high-quality and innovative products to the dental industry. With the launch of the QYK-SET Acrylic Powder Shade Pink+, we continue to uphold our mission of improving the oral health and well-being of patients. We are excited to see the positive impact this new shade will have on dental practices and their patients.