BitFrontier Partners With CalChip Connect to Reach 185K New Customers

SAN JOSE, CA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and liquid immersion hosting centers, today announced a new sales channel partner relationship with CalChip Connect.

CalChip Connect, a leading distributor of IoT Network Solutions, warehouses and distributes thousands of IoT (internet of things) products worldwide. Many of these solutions are being deployed as distributed nodes working together to form a network, much like the cellular phone providers grew in the early 1990’s. In this model, ownership is distributed and network nodes are rewarded by proof of work (POW), exactly how crypto miners work.

CalChip’s customers are technically savvy, understand the distributed ownership model and recognize the opportunity presented by early node adoption. CalChip has already been successful in selling $8 million worth of Helium miners last year and the transition to full crypto is the next logical step. However, acquiring ASIC Miners equipment, the devices used in cryptographic mining, can be tricky and has often been described as the new wild west. To mitigate this challenge, CalChip has partnered with BFCH/ASIC Miners US with direct manufacturer relationships with all the ASIC Miner Manufactures as well as an asian based procurement team to achieve the logistical excellence CalChip Connect requires.

“This is a win/win for both teams. BFCH can provide the overseas logistical support that CalChip requires and CalChip enables BFCH to grow our sales channel without increasing headcount,” Andrew Gilton, CEO of BFCH

CalChip Connect has over 185K customers, an active list of 88K email subscribers and over 400K quarterly website visits.

“The BFCH team gives us the logistical advantage we need to offer and support ASIC Miners as part of our product line. We are excited to help our customers gain a foothold into ASIC deployments as crypto currency is distributed IoT networking and an exciting trajectory of growth,” Jason Giuliano, CEO of CalChip Connect.

