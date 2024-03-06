For Immediate Release

March 6, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Downtown Block Parties”

$15,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Winooski, Vt. – Winooski residents will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized Rotary Park in their downtown thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the nonprofit organization, Downtown Winooski.

“Activating underused community gathering places like Rotary Park builds community pride and connections,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Downtown Block Parties in Winooski will bring together people of all ages and abilities to enjoy their community.”

If the campaign reaches its $15,000 goal by May 4, 2024, the “Downtown Block Parties” will receive a matching grant of $30,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support a glass mosaic community created art installation, a perennial plant display, safety path lighting, celebratory tree lighting and a mobile performance tent with projection screen for rotating art displays and movies in the park.

“Downtown Block Parties, named for the historic building that overlooks Rotary Park, are community celebrations of the arts, cultural diversity, local makers, entertainers, and musical talent. This event series is the next evolution of the community gatherings that have been happening in Winooski for decades. Downtown Block Parties need a safer, more accessible, and beautiful home and we are excited to take the canvas the city gave us to create a reflection of Winooski in Rotary Park” said Melissa Corbin, Executive Director of Downtown Winooski.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support Downtown Block Parties in Winooski’s Rotary Park are encouraged to get involved and support the project now. Learn more and donate here.