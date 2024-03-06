Biden-Harris Administration Announces Launch of Nearly $50 Million Initiative to Support Opioid Treatment and Recovery Services in Rural Communities

In support of President Biden’s Unity Agenda, this HRSA initiative will support rural areas in responding to the opioid crisis; expand the rural substance use treatment workforce; support key populations like adolescents, young adults, and individuals with justice involvement; and respond to rural communities’ needs.

Today, in support of President Biden’s Unity Agenda, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced the launch of nearly $50 million for HRSA’s Rural Opioid Treatment and Recovery Initiative and released the initiative’s funding application. Funding will support establishing and expanding comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and recovery services in rural areas, including by increasing access to medications for opioid use disorder, such as buprenorphine. Opioid use disorder is particularly concerning in rural communities and accessing treatment can be challenging due to geographic isolation, transportation barriers, and limited substance use disorder providers. This week, HRSA hosted more than 800 rural community leaders working at the grassroots level to build their communities’ capacity to turn the tide of the opioid epidemic.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of all Americans,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that people have access to lifesaving care when and where they need it. HRSA’s Rural Opioid Treatment and Recovery Initiative continues to put people at the center of their care, by lowering barriers to accessing treatment and growing a workforce prepared to meet people where they are in their journey of recovery.”

“Treatment works and recovery is possible,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “That is why our new HRSA Rural Opioid Treatment and Recovery Initiative prioritizes building and expanding access to opioid use disorder treatment and recovery services in rural communities. We know for these efforts to succeed we need to not only create more rural access to medications to treat opioid use disorder and respond to the challenge fentanyl has created, but also expand support for the rural substance use disorder workforce and increase recovery supports, transportation, employment, and other vital services that make recovery possible. Our initiative offers this comprehensive approach to helping meet rural communities’ needs and creating pathways to recovery.”

HRSA’s awards empower rural awardees to address unique needs and challenges on a local level. Funding will support rural community activities such as mobile units providing MOUD (medication for opioid use disorder) and integration of MOUD prescribing and support into rural primary care settings. Funding also will support rural recovery services such as facilitating supportive employment opportunities for individuals in recovery. Applicants are able to integrate supportive services—such as food access, housing support and employment training and opportunities and other social determinants of health in their grant proposals. Notably, funding can support transportation to facilitate access to treatment and recovery-related appointments as transportation is often a significant barrier to access in rural communities. Applicants also may use funding to expand their rural substance use disorder workforce, including clinical providers and peer support professionals who help individuals find and sustain a path to recovery. Average awards are expected to be up to $750,000 per year over four years.

Applications will be accepted through May 6, 2024, and the funding opportunity is posted at: https://grants.gov/search-results-detail/349409.

To learn more about other programs under the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/opioid-response.