“Spinning on a Barstool” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Silver Award in Non-Fiction
This outstanding non-fiction narrative by Glenda Toews earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces Spinning on a Barstool by Glenda Toews as one of the overall grand prize winners in non-fiction. Toews’s book takes home the silver award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
"Spinning on a Barstool: A True Tale of a Waitress" by Glenda Toews is a poignant narrative set in Chilliwack, BC, Canada, centered around the lives of the locals frequenting a pub where Toews bartends. The story weaves through the challenges and communal ties within this setting, intensified by the COVID restrictions and Toews' personal struggle to build a home amidst bureaucratic hurdles. As she endeavors to follow Jordan Peterson's guidance to overcome adversity, an enigmatic wealthy newcomer promises hope and change for the community. However, Glenda's journey is marked by frustration, disillusionment, and unexpected discoveries, delving deep into the complex fabric of relationships, alcoholism, and the unyielding spirit of a community that forms an unconventional family. Through vivid descriptions and sensitive storytelling, "Spinning on a Barstool" is a compelling exploration of resilience, connection, and the pursuit of betterment against the odds, leaving a lasting impact on the reader.
Paige Lovitt with Reader Views says of the story, “With 'Spinning on a Barstool,' Toews has created a captivating and thought-provoking work that delves into the complexities of relationships. Through her amazing writing, she introduces us to customers who live in this rural area. This aspect gives it a heartwarming feeling Toews uses attention to detail to describe the physical characteristics of where she lives, providing such a beautiful description of her troubled property, I felt like I was there falling in love with the place as well.”
Glenda Toews says of the experience, “Dr. Jordan Peterson whispered, ‘You want to write a book? Write a book! Write one paragraph a day, it doesn't have to be a good paragraph, one crappy paragraph is better than no paragraph!’ Spinning on a Barstool was a story that needed to be told and written by writing one (crappy) paragraph a day. The fact that the result resonated with the reviewers at Reader Views to win Gold in Memoirs and Silver in overall Non-Fiction is astounding. I'm humbled, honored, and a little winded from doing my happy dance! Thank you!”
Spinning on a Barstool (ISBN: 978-0228891192, Tellwell Talent (2023) is available on Amazon and at online bookstores everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Glenda Toews is an award-winning author and beer’s best seller. She can be found in Chilliwack BC pouring pints and serving a little bit of wit on the side with your fries. She has mastered the art of absorbing foul language from irate customers and is eternally thankful when they have maintained control of their bodily fluids. Her writing skills range from the flourish of drink specials on a chalkboard sign to birthday letters for her grandchildren. She has been known for deviating from this platform to write opinion pieces for Facebook. When her computer is closed she can be found roasting bits of rib eye over a fire and walking through everything green with her husband and their beagle in the place they love best, the Chilliwack River Valley. Learn more and connect with Glenda Toews at https://glendatoews.com/.
The Reader Views Literary Awards program helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/.
