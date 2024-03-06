Secretary of State Wes Allen Announces Alabama Primary Election Results are Available on the Secretary of State’s Website

The unofficial election results from every Alabama county for the 2024 Primary Election were posted to the Secretary of State’s website at www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

“Alabama voters received timely unofficial election results as evidence of a safe, secure, and transparent election,” Secretary Allen explained. “I am proud that the unofficial election results for every county in Alabama were made available to the public on the Secretary of State’s website last night.”

Secretary Allen extends his gratitude to Alabama’s local election officials for their vital role in the administration of yesterday’s election.

“As Secretary of State, and a former probate judge, I know first-hand the hard work it takes to successfully administer free and fair elections,” said Secretary Allen. “I want to thank our local election officials for conducting election night reporting and helping us to ensure timely delivery of unofficial election results to Alabama voters.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen Headshot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*2024 Primary Election Results: https://www2.alabamavotes.gov/electionNight/statewideResultsByContest.aspx?ecode=1001185