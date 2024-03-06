Fayetteville-Based AcreTrader Awarded on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 List

Fayetteville, Ark., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcreTrader, the platform offering investors access to the farmland asset class, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

The America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure.

More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3000 qualified for an in-depth analysis based on three criteria:

Employer Reputation: Relevant workplace aspects and search terms are defined and tested (e.g., employee engagement, company/corporate culture, company strategy, …). Algorithm-based text analysis was used to categorize positive, neutral, or negative content.



Employee Satisfaction: Topics involved retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity and inclusivity, etc.



Growth: Data regarding website traffic, headcount growth, headcount total, job openings, etc. were analyzed.

"I'm humbled and honored that AcreTrader has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This acknowledgment speaks volumes about the dedication and passion of our team. We're grateful for this validation of our efforts," says Founder and CEO Carter Malloy.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader empowers customers to analyze land and invest with advanced technology, data, and expertise. AcreTrader Financial, LLC, is a registered broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, offering access to farmland investing to accredited investors through its platform. For more information, including our terms of use, privacy policy, and risk factors, find out more by visiting acretrader.com.

Securities offered through AcreTrader Financial, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.



All investing involves risks, including the complete loss of principal. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. It is important for each investor to review their investment objectives, risk tolerance, tax liability, and liquidity needs before investing. Investment vehicles have differences in fee structure, risk factors, and objectives. Alternative investments are considered speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and therefore are not suitable for all investors. Private placements are illiquid investments and not intended for short-term investment.

Farmland investments are also subject to additional risks including volatility in commodity prices, weather events or disease that could damage crops and many other operational factors. The PPM for each offering includes more complete information on risks associated with each investment.

Note that Investors are purchasing shares in an entity that will purchase a farm but are not purchasing actual acreage of the farm directly.







