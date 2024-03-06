Application of Election Technologies and Improvement of Understanding of Election Processes, in focus of CEC Representatives' Study Visit to Partners in Albania

From 3 to 6 March 2024, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) organized a study visit for representatives of the BiH Central Election Commission to the Central Election Commission of Albania. This visit provides insights into the application of election technologies and electoral processes. Albania has successfully integrated new election technologies into its systems for number of years.

Ilirjan Celibashi, State Election Commissioner of the Republic of Albania, emphasized the importance of increased communication and exchange of good practices. "The study visit of our Bosnian and Herzegovinian colleagues presents an opportunity to foster regional communication and connect the Election Commission of Albania with other Election Commissions in the region. Regional cooperation is vital to address common challenges and ensure mutual support. Therefore, establishing a regular platform for the exchange of information and experiences can foster a robust and professional network."

Irena Hadžiabdić, President of the BiH Central Election Commission, said: "Amidst discussions on electoral reform and the upcoming pilot project for the use of electoral technologies in the next elections, the experiences of other countries, particularly the lessons learned from Albania, are invaluable. We extend our sincere gratitude to the OSCE Mission to BiH and the Election Commission of Albania for organizing this study visit."

The study visits to the Central Electoral Commission of Albania featured presentations on the experiences of electoral implementation bodies and other institutions involved in the political/legislative processes preceding the pilot project implementation. Topics included procurement modalities, staff training, data transfer, cyber security, and other issues pertaining to the introduction of election technologies

“As we navigate the complexities of electoral processes, it's imperative that we remain open to learning from the experiences of others. By drawing insights from diverse perspectives, we can fortify our efforts towards meaningful election reform,” said Ahmed Rifatbegović, National Political Officer at the OSCE Mission to BiH. “Embracing reform not only strengthens the integrity of our democratic institutions but also reinforces public trust in the electoral system.”

Participants also had the opportunity to share experiences with representatives from the Central Election Commission, the Agency for the Protection of Personal Data and the Agency for Identification Documents, Records and Data Exchange.

This study visit is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH's broader project, "Improving the Integrity of Electoral Processes in 2024 and 2026 in accordance with the recommendations of the ODIHR and international standards." This project is implemented with the support of the Governments of the Kingdom of Norway, United Kingdom, USA, and Germany.