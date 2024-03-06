TETRA PAK SHOWCASES SUSTAINABLE BRAND INNOVATION DURING AUSTIN’S LARGEST ANNUAL FILM, MUSIC & CONFERENCE FESTIVAL

Focuses on fostering sustainable innovation through collaboration to help brands unleash business growth

Denton, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Pak, a pioneer and world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is pleased to announce its participation in a special event at the Fast Company Grill from March 9-11 during Austin’s largest annual film, music and conference festival, SXSW. An oasis of smarts and networking, the Fast Company Grill will host business visionaries, diverse leaders and exceptional change agents for three days of compelling programming, novel experiences and uncommon connections.



Pedro Gonçalves, vice president of marketing at Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, will participate in a live panel of industry experts, joined by Christina Zwicky, head of Revl Fruits™ & Ocean Spray® Innovation Ecosystem and Gigi Lee Chang, managing partner at BFY Capital. In a conversation moderated by Greg Lindsay of FastCo Works, the panel will share their unique perspectives on the future of sustainable food innovation and how founders and leaders are shaping the future of the evolving food and beverage industry.



As a 2023 award recipient of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Tetra Pak is set to showcase its expertise in food processing and packaging with the Tetra Pak Blend Bar, an interactive experience providing attendees with the opportunity to take the co-creation journey. The Tetra Pak Blend Bar simulates one step in the innovation of new food and beverage through a collaborative process with customers, first by determining the benefits consumers seek, and following a unique model designed for growth. Attendees will see firsthand the process of imagining a new product, getting to know an audience and solving a problem, all with minimal impact on the planet.



“Brands are looking for allies that can not only deliver new ideas but can also collaborate to achieve more sustainable food systems that are good for people and the planet,” said Gonçalves. “We are excited to be at the Fast Company Grill to connect with fellow industry professionals on topics of innovation and sustainability and to showcase how the co-creation process can help customers decide what a product will be, seize new growth opportunities and come up with a winning recipe that produces the most sustainable outcome possible.”



The Tetra Pak event activation details include:

Mar. 9-11 | Tetra Pak Blend Bar at the Cedar Door Bar & Grill | 201 Brazos St. Austin, Texas

Mar. 10 at 1:30 pm CST | The Future of Sustainable Food Innovation panel with Pedro Gonçalves, Christina Zwicky and Gigi Lee Chang

For more information on Tetra Pak’s activation at Fast Company Grill, visit Fast Company Grill 2024 | Tetra Pak USA.



About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.



Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD®," reflects our commitment to making food safe and available everywhere.



To set up interviews with Tetra Pak at Austin’s largest annual film, music & conference festival, please contact Kate Joachim at kjoachim@bader-rutter.com or 414-213-7474.

Kate Joachim Tetra Pak 414-213-7474 kjoachim@bader-rutter.com