Ambassador Salato attends opening of the two sessions in Beijing, China

H.E Salato in Attendance at NPC-Great Hall of the People Beijing

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Barrett Salato joined other foreign envoys in attending the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress (NPC), which opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week.

It is normal practice for diplomatic representatives in China to be invited to the opening and closing meetings of the “Two Sessions” to learn about the world’s second-largest economy’s achievements over the past year, and to hear about its development targets for the upcoming year.

This year is the first for Ambassador Salato to attend the Opening of the NPC session and he was keen on learning more about China and the policies that drives it to reach its visions.

It is noted that China has set a target of around 5 percent economic growth, an encouraging target that would benefit the world, especially developing countries like Solomon Islands.

China also indicates that it remains committed to high-quality development, including the development of new technologies and green and sustainable development.

His Excellency, Ambassador Salato stressed that these are very important for global development.

He said Solomon Islands hopes to learn more on China’s development achievements and to engage actively on its bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable economic development.

H.E Salato will attend the closing of the Second Session of the 14th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China on Monday 11th March 2024.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE