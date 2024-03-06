Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,169 in the last 365 days.

Cyber solidarity package: Council and Parliament strike deals to strengthen cyber security capacities in the EU

To strengthen EU’s solidarity and capacities to detect, prepare for and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents and enhance its cyber resilience, the Council presidency and European Parliament’s negotiators reached a provisional agreement on the so-called ‘cyber solidarity act’, as well as on a targeted amendment to the cybersecurity act (CSA).

 

The Belgian Secretary of State, Mathieu Michel, said; “Today’s agreements set new milestones for Europe’s cyber resilience. These rules will strengthen the EU’s and member states’ capabilities to prepare, prevent, respond, and recover from large-scale cyber threats or incidents. Moreover, creating the possibility for the certification of managed security services will help to ensure a high common level of these cybersecurity services across the EU by facilitating their cross-border provision to the benefit of our citizens and businesses.”

Following today’s provisional agreements, both texts will have to be endorsed by the Council and the European Parliament in view of their formal adoption. From the Council’s side, the Belgian presidency will submit the texts to the member states’ representatives (Coreper) for approval as soon as possible. Once approved, the draft legislative acts will be submitted to a legal/linguistic review before being formally adopted by the co-legislators, published in the EU’s Official Journal, and entering into force 20 days after this publication.

 

Source European Council– Mar 6, 24

You just read:

Cyber solidarity package: Council and Parliament strike deals to strengthen cyber security capacities in the EU

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more