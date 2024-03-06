Submit Release
Media advisory – Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry) of 7 March 2024

Place:
Europa building, Brussels

Chair:
– David Clarinval, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Small Businesses, the Self-Employed, SMEs and Agriculture, Institutional Reform and Democratic Renewal
– Valérie De Bue, Walloon Minister of the Civil Service, IT, Administrative Simplification, in charge of Child Benefits, Tourism, Heritage and Road Safety
– Jo Brouns, Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation, Work, Social Economy and Agriculture

From 08.30
Arrivals (live streaming)

+/- 08.45
Doorstep by Minister Clarinval (live streaming)

+/- 09.30
Beginning of the Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry)

Adoption of the agenda
Approval of “A” items (non-legislative list)

+/- 09.45
Late payment directive – discussions on the advancement of works (public session)

+/- 11.15
2024 annual single market and competitiveness report – exchange of views

+/- 12.45
Any other business:

(a) Current legislative proposals (public session)

(i) Forced labour
(ii) Corporate sustainability due diligence directive
(iii) Single market emergency instrument (SMEI / IMERA)

(b) European Agenda for Tourism 2030 (+/- 12.55 public session)

(c) Strategy for the maritime sector at the European level (+/- 13.15 public session)

(d) State-aid rules for long-term competitiveness (+/- 13.25 public session)

(e) Medicine shortages (+/- 13.40 public session)

+/- 14.00
Working lunch discussion on the future of EU industrial policy – exchange of views

+/- 16.15 (in the Justus Lipsius press room)

Source European Council - Mar 6, 24

