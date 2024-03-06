Single European Sky: deal on better management of European airspace

The Council presidency and the European Parliament’s negotiators reached a provisional agreement on the reform of the Single European Sky. The aim of the reform is to improve the performance, organisation and management of European airspace and the provision of the air navigation services to increase capacity, lower costs and increase the system’s adaptability, while also trying to reduce aviation’s impact on environment and climate.

The legislative package consists of an amended proposal for the recast of the Single European Sky regulation (SES 2+) and a proposal for a regulation amending the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) basic regulation.

Georges Gilkinet, Belgian minister for mobility, stated: “I am delighted with this result, concluded under our presidency, which will enable major progress to be made in reducing CO² emissions from the aviation sector, and will also give member states more tools to limit the nuisance generated by aeronautical activity. Although much remains to be done to help the sector achieve carbon neutrality, and we will continue to work towards this, the efforts made by all parties to bring this new legal framework for Europe’s skies to a successful conclusion are to be applauded.”

The provisional agreement is now subject to approval by the Council and the European Parliament. On the Council’s side, the Belgian presidency intends to submit the text to the member states’ representatives (Coreper) for endorsement as soon as possible.

Once approved, the draft legislative acts will be submitted to a legal/linguistic review before being formally adopted by the co-legislators, published in the EU’s official journal, and entering into force 20 days after their publication.

Source: The European Parliament, Mar 6 2024