AFPM launches second round of ads spotlighting gas car ban policies across battleground states

Washington, D.C., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is launching a second round of issue ads to inform consumers about the Biden administration’s policy agenda rushing to ban sales of new gas vehicles. The ads are a continuation of AFPM’s seven-figure issue campaign raising awareness in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, and Montana about regulations being decided right now that would vastly restrict consumers’ ability to purchase new gas, diesel and traditional hybrid vehicles in the years ahead.

The new ads are featured below. AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on the importance of raising awareness around these Biden administration policies:

“The President has been clear since 2020 that he intends to use his agencies to eliminate sales of new gas cars. Right now, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) are finalizing regulations that would force our country most of the way there. On top of that, EPA is considering authorizing California’s ban on sales of new gas, diesel and traditional hybrid vehicles—a policy that, if approved, would be imposed on Americans in more than a dozen states.

“The Biden administration is trying to eliminate gas cars and push EV adoption faster than consumers want and faster than our infrastructure can handle. This agenda is bad for families, bad for our economy, bad for U.S. manufacturing jobs and unconscionable in terms of U.S. energy and national security. The American people need to know the truth about these policies and their endgame now, while the regulations are still being decided. The time to call the President, his agencies and Congressional leaders to push for better policy that protects consumer freedoms is now.”

Back Seat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9AtTV90n9g)

Connected (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGH86yUtemQ)

In addition to broadcast and cable television, AFPM’s issue campaign is utilizing digital ads, billboards, text messages and phone calls to reach Americans and provide them with opportunities to communicate their opposition to gas car bans straight to elected officials and policymakers.

# # #

Attachment

Ericka Perryman American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers 202-457-0480 EPerryman@afpm.org