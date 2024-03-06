Scout Comics & Entertainment, Inc. Announces Partnership with Element Media Global, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Element Global, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will partner with Element Media Global, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Global, Inc. (OTC:ELGL) to expand further into the comic book, original graphic novel, gaming, and multimedia space. This new iteration of Scout will also include the launch of Dark Harbor Comics, a new horror/thriller imprint. Under this deal, Scout and Dark Harbor Comics will re-launch in Summer 2024 with a genre-spanning line of comics, including both previously- announced titles and several recently signed books as well.



Steve Gagnon, co-CEO of Element Media Global, Inc., said, "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Scout to expand into the comics and graphic novel space. They have a proven track record of producing quality comic books while having an impressive ability to sell their IP into Hollywood, as well as proving themselves to be incredibly nimble in a rapidly evolving market across all of our media brands."

James Haick, President of Scout Comics, said, "The collaboration between Element and Scout is the beginning of something very special. Our shared visions and collaborative efforts are poised to help revolutionize the comic book industry. These initiatives will not only benefit our creators and employees, but comic fans in general. One of these initiatives is called SCOUT LAUNCH, which will bring new paying jobs to writers, artists, colorists, and more. We couldn't have arrived here without the hard work and dedication from our current back-office team, our amazing printer Comic Impressions, our Scout HQ employees, and of course our talented creators. With July on the horizon, we all look forward to building anticipation for the extraordinary developments ahead."

Richard Rivera, Publisher of Scout Comics, added, "I'm excited for the possibilities that will come from the re-launch this summer and confident that our amazing creators and important retail-partners, the local comic shops, will benefit from a streamlined, reliable publishing schedule. It will shake things up, but in a great way, and Scout is eager to get everyone on board with the new vision. The partnership with Element is going to be game changing."

About Element Media Global, Inc.

Element Media Global , a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Global, Inc. (OTC:ELGL), is involved in the development, and production of original films and television and the company centers its efforts on the expansion of streaming digital media that is changing the way individuals throughout the world consume content. Leveraging proprietary technology, Element plans to deliver interactive content in a more efficient and concentrated platform, resulting in a truly unique new fully interactive consumer experience. Element has recruited senior executives from across multiple verticals, including top producers, writers, directors, development and distribution, technology executives and influencers. Element senior management team have combined this expertise with a portfolio of IP technology groups that can be integrated to deliver on Element’s platform promise as well as across all platforms in the market – www.elementglobal.com/subsidiaries/media.php .

About Scout Comics & Entertainment, Inc.

Scout Comics & Entertainment was founded in 2015 and has over 300 titles in their catalog. They have published Ringo Award-winning titles and several of their books have been selected by the National Library Association. Scout books have sold to Disney, Amazon Studios, Warner TV, State Street, Rooster Teeth, and FilmNation, among many others. Rounding out the executive team with Haick and Rivera are Brendan Deneen, Founder/CEO, and Lesa Miller, COO - www.scoutcomics.com/

