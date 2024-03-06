Consuelo Vanderbilt Ascends to Washington, D.C. in Support of Women's Empowerment and Mentorship
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard Recording Artist and Entrepreneur Consuelo Vanderbilt will be hosting an event with the elite for "Big Thinkers and Doers" in Washington D.C. on March 6th, 2024, supporting women's empowerment and mentorship. Additionally, Vanderbilt will attend "Women's Senators Making History" to promote Women in Business. “I am very excited to be apart of these powerful ladies and I want to thank Edie Fraser, Founder and Chair of the Board, Women Business Collaborative for curating such an event as well as bringing so much impact with women in all industries!” says Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt is no stranger to Washington, D.C, having performed multiple times on Capitol Hill in front of 250,000 people for Capitol Pride. Vanderbilt was also a Legislative Ambassador to The American Cancer Society and the Vice President of The Ovarian Cancer Coalition to aid cancer research and early detection.
As a successful entrepreneur, Vanderbilt is the Co-founder and CEO of SohoMuse, the LinkedIn for Creatives which is the first-of-its-kind Vertical Social Network for the Creative Industry. Centered on an exclusive membership-by-invitation-only platform, creative professionals can promote their talents and projects, network and collaborate with other Creatives, and source talent globally - all within a secure and trusted ecosystem.
The platform also strives to foster diversity and inclusion within the creative industries. Vanderbilt notes that "many talented creatives from underrepresented backgrounds face barriers to entry and advancement. SohoMuse is committed to leveling the playing field by connecting diverse creatives to opportunities, funding, and each other.
Both a community and a portfolio platform, SohoMuse brings together the best talent from all creative fields in one place and provides the tools and features Creatives need to work more efficiently, network more effectively, and increase exposure and opportunities exponentially.
Vanderbilt is a strong proponent of recognizing women and the legacy of the Matriarchs of the Vanderbilt Family. Vanderbilt states that the Women of the family have been instrumental in charitable work and initiatives to help the progression of female empowerment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Brad Taylor Leslie Taylor
Big Machine Agency Big Machine Agency
brad@bigmachineagency.com. leslie@bigmachineagency.com
Brad Taylor
