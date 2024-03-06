Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz

Secretary Blinken Meets with Israeli Minister Secretary Antony J. Blinken meets with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2024. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

MARCH 5, 2024

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz in Washington. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s right to ensure the October 7 terrorist attacks can never be repeated. The Secretary underscored the importance of reaching an agreement to achieve the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, which would lead to a temporary ceasefire and allow additional humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza. The Secretary emphasized that even as talks to reach such an agreement proceed, Israel must take urgent steps to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, including by opening additional crossings. The Secretary underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians. Secretary Blinken stressed that the United States supports steps to advance enduring peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

By U.S. Mission Israel | 6 March, 2024 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. & Israel