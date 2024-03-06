MABLETON KRYSTAL UNVEILS NEW LOOK, RE-OPENS FOR BUSINESS
Iconic brand continues growth and evolution in home state of GeorgiaMABLETON, GA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is showcasing its latest restaurant design in Mableton, GA. The 703 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126 restaurant is reopening with a new look that boasts a sleek and contemporary design and caters to consumers' on-the-go dining desires. As of March 4, 2024, the Mableton Krystal welcomes guests back to enjoy their highly craveable menu offerings at a great value.
“As we continue to focus on the future of our brand and how we can best serve our guests our restaurant design plays a key role,” said Josh Kern, CEO of SPB Hospitality. “We appreciate our guests for being patient during our renovations of the Mableton restaurant and are thrilled to welcome them back with this new look and operations that bring a fresh and more craveable experience.”
The Mableton Krystal features the brand’s new restaurant design and new digital menu boards. The location has a smaller footprint and focuses on more off-premise services. The design does not include a dining room, but instead offers a double-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, plus a pickup area for online orders and third-party delivery.
The Mableton Krystal will be open Monday to Thursday from 6 am to midnight, Friday from 6 am to 5 am, Saturday for 24 hours and Sunday from 5 am to midnight.
As Krystal continues to grow in existing and new markets, the company plans to integrate its new design package in these locations.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2023, the company was picked to USA Today’s Best Late Night Food.
