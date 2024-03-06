Round Table Pizza Does the Math This Pi Day! $3.14 Personal Pizza for Royal Rewards Members All Day Long!

Math Has Never Tasted This Good at Leading Pizza Chain

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. and known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, will once again celebrate Pi Day with a piping hot deal! All day long at participating locations, Royal Rewards Members will receive a Personal Cheese Pizza for just $3.14 with the purchase of any Large or XL pizza.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

“Each Pi Day, we love celebrating what makes Round Table so special – our pies!” said Jillian Bowman, Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Round Table prides itself on its high-standard ingredients, and recipes dating back more than 60 years. Our topped-to-the-edge, handmade pizzas are what keep guests coming back to ‘share a little pizza with someone you love,’ just like our founder envisioned.”

The deal is valid for Royal Rewards Members who have signed up for the rewards program before March 14.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509