Stretcher Chair Market Projected to Reach USD 403.2 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rising population, increasing geriatric population, increased number of road accidents, and many other reasons are fueling the market's growth, which, in turn, gives rise to several opportunities for businesses to capitalize on their scope in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The valuation of the stretcher chair market in 2022 was around US$ 278 million. The industry is estimated to advance in the upcoming decade through a CAGR of 4.2%. This shows that by the end of 2031, the valuation of the stretcher chair market will be US$ 403.2 million.

Patient comfort is prioritized by hospitals and other medical professionals so that maximum relief can be given to patients, which has resulted in the demand for stretcher chairs. Also, a fast-paced recovery of patients can be ensured with the help of stretcher chairs.

With the help of stretcher chairs, transportation, and commuting have become much easier and more comfortable for patients. As a result of this, demand is also generated among patients, which fuels the market.

About 8.42 billion people visit hospitals and clinics, which depicts the vastness of the need for comforting stretcher chairs. On the other hand, in the case of the USA, 2.8 million people are admitted to CCUs annually, out of which 41% of patients have received medical support within 15 minutes.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48534

Memory foam padding, temperature control, and many other features are given with stretcher chairs, which are considered key developments in the stretcher chair market.

Among 1.71 billion musculoskeletal patients, 568 million are diagnosed with back pain. This is one of the factors driving the market for stretcher chairs.

Like the patient, the caregiver can also benefit from the technology used. Due to this, the ease of all operations increases. Hence, the demand for these chairs has also risen among caretakers and nurses.

Key Findings from the Market Report



Powered stretcher chairs are highly preferred. This chair allows people having a neurological disability, severely weakened muscles, or even other physical disability to commute from one place to another.

During medical emergencies, stretcher chairs are heavily used to avoid the patient's movement during his commute. As a result of this, the probable injury is avoided. The main market segment that uses such stretchers includes ambulances.

Hospitals and clinics are the two components of the market segment that widely use stretcher chairs. However, manual stretchers are more commonly seen in small-scale hospitals.

Musculoskeletal disorders aim to be cured with the help of automated stretcher chairs by comforting patients with severe pain.

Regional Profile



The governments of the United States and Canada have invested heavily in developing the healthcare infrastructure. This leads the North American continent to lead the market. Also, due to the heavy number of accidents in these countries, there is a constant demand for stretcher chairs, signifying the growth of the stretcher chair market.

Europe is another significant market for stretcher chairs due to the advanced technological assistance and a sound medical infrastructure. Due to this, the implementation of innovative products shall become much easier and more convenient.

Similar to North America, Europeans also require medical assistance in emergencies heavily. This is proved by the whooping percentage of patients admitted to the emergency ward between 70 and 80.

Key Trends for the Stretcher Chair Market



Sprint 2000 was announced in 2022 by LINET. This has been the foremost development and key trend in the stretcher chair market, as it aims to care for patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

Investments made by governments and third-party organizations in the stretcher chair market are another factor driving the industry heavily.

As an emergency response to adverse situations, evacuative stretcher chairs have been introduced to help safety workers evacuate injured people rapidly from the area.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48534

Competitive Landscape



One of the significant market players in the stretcher chair market is GF Health Products Inc. It has a wide range of offerings for patients, including wheelchairs, fowler beds, surgical instruments, mobility assistance devices, and many more. Under these categories, the organization offers patient-caring products.

In the case of Champion Manufacturing Inc., a medical chair is the foremost product portfolio offering for the organization. Apart from this, recliners are manufactured by the organization for oncology, labor, dialysis, and many more.

Stryker Corporation has invested more in digital healthcare services. Apart from this, emergency response and resurrection devices are also manufactured by the organization.

Key Players



GF Health Products

medifa

Champion Manufacturing Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Wy’East Medical

AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc.

Productos Metalicos del Bages, SL (Promeba)

NovyMed

UFSK-International OSYS GmbH

Market Segmentation



Product Type

General stretcher chairs

Special stretcher chairs

Technology

Powered stretcher chairs

Manual stretcher chairs

End User

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Others

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48534<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Polishing Machine Market - The global Dental Polishing Machine Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Electric Tooth Polisher Market - The global electric tooth polisher market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for electric tooth polisher is estimated to reach US$ 130.3 million by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: