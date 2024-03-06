SFWJ DBA MedCana Completes Acquisition of Two Additional Cannabis Companies, Solidifying Market Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recent announcement, SFWJ DBA MedCana, a premier holding company in the cannabis industry, is delighted to confirm the successful acquisition of two additional companies, expanding its portfolio to nine innovative enterprises. This strategic expansion includes a company with a critical cannabis genetics license and another with comprehensive licenses to produce, process and export cannabis products.



The acquisition of the company holding the genetics license is especially significant, empowering MedCana to register unique varietals, thereby boosting its innovation in cannabis genetics. This capability is crucial for developing proprietary strains that meet specific consumer and medical patient needs, enhancing the diversity and quality of the company’s offerings.

Furthermore, the addition of a company equipped with licenses for production, processing and exportation fortifies MedCana’s operational chain. This enables a seamless integration of supply, from cultivation through to global distribution, ensuring the company’s position as a fully self-sufficient entity in the cannabis market.

"These acquisitions represent a monumental step towards our vision of becoming a world-leading integrated cannabis company," said Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana. "With seven cannabis producing companies, one agriculture technology and infrastructure company, and one software company under our belt, MedCana is exceptionally positioned to innovate, produce and deliver high-quality cannabis products globally."

MedCana's acquisitions underscore its commitment to scientific advancements, sustainable practices and the broader goal of leading the cannabis industry through strategic growth and pioneering research. The company is excited about the future prospects these new assets bring to its operations and the vast opportunities for innovation they unlock.

ABOUT SFWJ

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

