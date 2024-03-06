Michaels Announces Plans to Expand Assortment and Lower Prices on Fabric

Enhanced fabric assortment rolling out to hundreds of additional locations starting this month

IRVING, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, today announced plans to expand the assortment and distribution of fabric to hundreds of store locations, as well as lower prices on the current fabric offering, beginning this month.



Further establishing itself as the single destination for, “Everything to Create Anything,” Michaels continues to evolve its product assortment to cater to a wider audience of creative customers, while also filling gaps in the marketplace. According to a recent survey1, 26% of people who purchased arts and crafts supplies in the last 30 days included fabric in their purchase.

“At Michaels, we are constantly assessing and evolving our assortment of products to anticipate the needs of our customers,” said John Gehre, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. “We know that our customers prioritize value and choice, and we believe enhancing and extending our fabric offering, as well as lowering our prices, is another way we can ensure Michaels is the best place for all things creative.”

Customers can shop lower prices on Michaels current fabric assortment this month, starting at $.89 per yard. The expanded assortment of fabric begins rolling out this month and will be available in hundreds of additional store locations by fall 2024.

1 General Population Survey on behalf of Michaels with 2,600 arts and crafts buyers in the U.S. in January and February 2024.



